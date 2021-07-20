Score A Free Wiener With These National Hot Dog Day Deals

National Hot Dog Day is on Tuesday, July 21, and it’s certainly one of the tastiest holidays of the year. If you’re a fan of the summer-perfect sausage and bun combo, you’ll want to take advantage of all the offers available at national chains. Check out these seven National Hot Dog Day Deals for 2021 to celebrate the day that was practically made for meat-lovers.

There are so many holidays to celebrate different classic foods, and National Hot Dog Day is here to pay homage to the handheld meal you can enjoy while you’re backyard chillin’, at the beach, or rooting on your team at a baseball game. Plenty of popular chains are offering customers major discounts (and even freebies) to make the most of the big day — and some even have deals lasting through July. Seriously, you can look forward to snagging $1 hot dogs at 7-Eleven and free wieners at Dog Haus. Philip Pretzel Factory is even putting a twist on the the classic combo with free pretzel-wrapped hot dogs.

To help you decide where you’ll spend Wednesday chowin’ down, here are the top deals for National Hot Dog Day on July 21:

1. Wienerschnitzel

Wienerschnitzel is celebrating National Hot Dog Day with a special deal on July 21. You can get five Chili Dogs for $5, plus tax. ICYDK, the chain’s popular Chili Dogs feature a grilled hot dog in a steamed bun that’s finished off with chili sauce. The offer is available at participating locations, which you can find using Wienerschnitzel’s store locator.

2. 7-Eleven

7-Eleven has a National Hot Dog Day offer that’ll get you all roller grill menu items, including the chain’s Quarter-Pound Big Bite hot dog, for only $1 through the end of July. You can customize your hot dog with plenty of free condiments, including hot chili, melted cheese, onions, relish, dices tomatoes, sauerkraut, salsa, and more.

3. Sonic Drive-In

According to an email from the brand, Sonic is offering a deal the day after the holiday. After all your Hot Dog Day celebrations, you can score 50-cent Corn Dogs at Sonic on Thursday, July 22.

4. Dog Haus

Beginning July 21 through July 31, you can snag a free Haus Dog. If you’re not familiar, the Haus Dogs are served on King’s Hawaiian Rolls and include options like a Cowboy and Chili Idol dog. You’ll get the deal when you order through the Dog Haus app for pickup or delivery, or by scanning the offer in your app in-store.

5. Nathan’s Famous

According to an email from the Nathan’s Famous to Elite Daily, you can get hot dogs for only 5 cents at participating Nathan’s Famous restaurant locations nationwide. BTW, Nathan’s hot dogs cost only 5 cents when the restaurant opened in 1916, so you’ll certainly be throwin’ it back to the OG days.

6. Philly Pretzel Factory

Philly Pretzel Factory is offering free pretzel-wrapped hot dogs on July 21 to the first 100 customers in select locations, according to an email from the company. You can also get Pretzel Hot Dogs for just $1 on the holiday. To find a location near you, simply use Philly Pretzel Factory’s store locator.

Courtesy of Philly Pretzel Factory

7. Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J is partnering up with Oscar Meyer to offer fans the chance to win a $500 Pilot Flying J gift card during its #ShareaDogSweepstakes. You can enter through 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 10 by posting a photo of yourself enjoying an Oscar Mayer Foodservice hot dog and including #ShareaDogSweepstakes and @PilotFlyingJ on either Twitter or Instagram.

When you take advantage of these deals, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated public health guidance.