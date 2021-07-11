National French Fry Day is on Tuesday, July 13, and there are major offers that'll score you fries for free or on the cheap from your fave fast food joints. Whether you can’t get enough McDonald’s fries, or you prefer the salty snack from Burger King or Hardee’s, everybody loves to chow down on potato-y goodness, especially when it’s free. These five National French Fry Day fast food deals for 2021 will have you set with discounts at fan-favorite chains like McDonald’s, Burger King, and more.

National French Fry Day may just be one of the tastiest holidays of the year, so you'll want to make sure to score some of the offers available on Tuesday. Fast food chains like McDonald’s are giving away free fries with no purchase necessary, while restaurants like Red Robin are offering customers free, unlimited refills on fries when you order a menu item. You can get check out the offers below to see where you’ll get your tasty fries for the holiday.

1. McDonald’s

McDonald’s is ringing in National French Fry Day on July 13 with a tasty giveaway. You can score a free medium-size fries on your MyMcDonald’s Rewards in the McDonald’s app by adding a side of medium fries to your cart and then checking out using mobile order and pay.

McDonald’s also has a World Famous Fan contest that runs from July 13 through July 20. The Golden Arches will be giving one person a lifetime of free fries. To enter, head to Twitter to post why you’re the ultimate McDonald’s fan. You can also include a photo or an up to 60-second video in your entry. Make sure to tag @McDonalds in your tweet and include hashtags for your state of residence’s abbreviation (i.e. #CA for California) and #MyMcDonaldsFanContest.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

2. Burger King

You can get Large French Fries for $1 using the deal that’s available on the Burger King app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play. You can redeem the offer either by ordering through the app or in-store.

3. Hardee’s

Hardee’s is giving away a free small fry and small drink when you purchase any Original Angus Burger. You’ll need to sign up for Hardee’s e-mail newsletter to get your coupon.

4. Red Robin

You can score free, unlimited refills on Bottomless Steak Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, or Garlic Fries when you order any burger or entrée at Red Robin.

5. Burger 21

You can get a free french fry order on July 13 when you order ahead through the Patty Perks app or by scanning the app when you order in-store. All you’ll need to do is add a side of french fries to your order and it’ll be free.

When heading to a restaurant to score your offer and celebrate National French Fry Day, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.