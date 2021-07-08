McDonald’s Wants To Give You Free Fries For Life With This Clutch Contest

McDonald’s is ringing in National French Fry Day on July 13 with a Golden Arches-approved twist. In addition to scoring free fries at participating McDonald’s locations on July 13, you can enter McDonald's World Famous Fan contest and potentially walk away with a lifetime of free fries. It’s all a part of the first-ever World Famous Fan Day, and here’s everything you need to know for a chance at all the McDonald’s freebies you can handle.

Following the Thursday, July 8 launch of its new McDonald’s Rewards Program, the fast food chain is celebrating its most loyal fans with a tasty giveaway. On Tuesday, July 13, anyone can score a free medium-size fries when they opt-in to MyMcDonald’s Rewards in the McDonald’s app, add a side of medium fries to their cart, and then check out using mobile order and pay.

In addition, McDonald’s will be running its World Famous Fan contest, which you can enter from the comfort of your home, no purchase necessary. The Golden Arches will be gifting 66 fans — one for each of the 66 years McDonald’s has been around — 1 million MyMcDonald’s Rewards points each (for context, 6,000 points will get you items like a Happy Meal or Big Mac), and one person will score the ultimate prize: a lifetime of free fries.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

From July 13 through July 20, you can enter by heading to Twitter to post why you’re the ultimate McDonald’s fan. While you must use text, you can also include a photo or an up to 60-second video to make your case as to why you’re the No. 1 McDonald’s stan. Be sure to tag @McDonalds in your tweet and include hashtags for your state of residence’s abbreviation (i.e. #CA for California) and #MyMcDonaldsFanContest. Make sure that your post is public in order to be considered.

All entries will be judged 25% on creativity, 25% on artistic expression, and 50% on your “love and affinity for McDonald's,” so keep that in mind when drafting your tweet. If you do decide to swing by your closest McDonald’s for some free fries come July 13, just remember to follow the CDC guidelines for the most updated rules on social distancing and mask-wearing