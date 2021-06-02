You *Donut* Want To Miss This Year's National Doughnut Day Deals

National Doughnut Day is coming up on Friday, June 4 this year, and like years past, there are plenty of sweet promotions and freebies to celebrate the food holiday. In addition to Krispy Kreme switching things up this year by gifting vaccinated customers not one, but two free treats, discounted doughnuts and “pizza and donut mashups” will be a-plenty come Friday. Before the holiday arrives, make sure to check out all of these National Doughnut Day 2021 deals to get the most glaze for your buck this year.

When dining in or picking up your doughnuts to-go, make sure to follow the most up-to-date guidance from the CDC on social distancing and mask-wearing. While this list features some of the best promotions from well-known doughnut chains, you might want to consider visiting smaller doughnut shops in your community if you want to support local businesses on June 4. Without further ado, here are some of the sweetest deals you “donut” (sorry) want to miss out on this year.

Krispy Kreme

On June 4, any Krispy Kreme fan can head to a participating location to grab a doughnut of choice on the house. In addition, the donut chain will be offering a BOGO for $1 deal on Friday. If you purchase any dozen on National Doughnut Day, you can take home a dozen of the Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1.

Got your COVID-19 vaccination? Krispy Kreme is thanking customers who are doing their part to slow the spread of the coronavirus by giving these guests an additional Original Glazed doughnut for free if you show a valid vaccination card.

Dunkin’

On Friday, June 4, Dunkin’ stans can take home a complimentary classic donut of their choosing if they purchase any beverage on Dunkin’s menu. Keep in mind this deal is only valid while supplies last, so you’ll want to plan your DD run sooner rather than later on the holiday.

Tim Hortons

From June 3 through June 15, participating U.S.-based Tim Hortons locations will be serving up discounted doughnuts. With any eligible purchase of at least 50 cents, you can take home a classic or specialty doughnut for just 50 cents. There’s just one catch. In order to get in on the deal, you must be a registered Tims Rewards member (or sign up to be one). You can take advantage of the promo when dining in-restaurant, when placing a mobile order, or when placing an order for delivery.

Courtesy of Tim Hortons

DiGiorno

This year, DiGiorno is arguing that the only thing better than free doughnuts is free pizza and doughnuts. On June 4, you can enter to win six DiGiornuts — basically mozzarella cheese-stuffed doughnuts topped with DiGiorno pizza sauce, classic toppings, and more cheese — by taking part in a Twitter sweepstakes. All you have to do is reply to @DiGiorno’s tweet on June 4 with “#sweepstakes,” and you could potentially score a half-dozen box of DiGiornuts for free.

Duck Donuts

Ring in National Doughnut Day at any Duck Donuts location with a sweet freebie. You can score a free bare, cinnamon sugar, or powdered sugar donut on June 4 when you order in-store. There’s no purchase necessary to take advantage of this promo.