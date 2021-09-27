Your morning (or afternoon) coffee run is about to get so much better, thanks to arguably the best food holiday around. ICYDK, National Coffee Day is on Wednesday, Sept. 29, and your fave java spots are going all in on the deals. We’re talking Starbucks, Dunkin’, Peet’s, and so many more. Mark your calendar — and prepare for a very caffeinated day — because these National Coffee Day deals for 2021 will perk you up with free drinks and more ways to save you some cash on a cup of joe.

Whether you like your go-to sip hot, iced, or as a cold brew, there’s a deal in store for you on National Coffee Day this year. Some offers are as simple as walking in (or ordering online) and scoring a free cuppa, but others require you to join free rewards programs or gift you a free brew in the form of a BOGO offer. To help you figure out how you’ll take advantage of each caffeinated offer, check out these National Coffee Day deals.

01 Peet’s Coffee Courtesy of Peet's Peet’s everyday deal — a free small drip coffee with the purchase of a 1/2-pound or 1-pound bag of coffee beans in-store — is also good on Sept. 29. For more deals, Peet’s is offering 25% off freshly roasted coffee beans, K-Cup pods, and espresso capsules at participating coffee bars as well as on the Peet’s website through Sept. 29. Peetnik Rewards members can also get free delivery when ordering via the Peet’s app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play, from Peet’s coffee bars on Friday, Oct. 1. Finally, you can enter Peet’s Coffee National Coffee Day Giveaway for a chance at Peet’s Black Card, which is a $2,000 gift card that can be used at participating Peet’s coffee bars, the Peet’s website, and via the Peet’s app. Enter on the Peet’s website, Instagram, or Facebook, through Sept. 29.

02 Einstein Bros. Bagels You can score a free hot or iced coffee every day — including Sept. 29 — when you make an order-ahead purchase (like your favorite bagel) using the Einstein Bros. Bagel app.

03 The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf West Coast-based chain Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is giving customers a sweet deal on Sept. 29: a free regular-sized brewed coffee with any bakery purchase of $2 or more, per an email from the chain to Elite Daily.

04 Starbucks Starbucks Score a free cup of brewed Pike Place Roast coffee when you bring in a clean reusable cup (up to 20 ounces) to participating Starbucks locations on Sept. 29. You can get a similar deal at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in Seattle, Chicago, or New York City. Bring in your clean, reusable cup (up to 20 ounces) on Sept. 29 and score a free Starbucks Reserve coffee or cold brew. For your at-home celebration, Starbucks is giving away free Pike Place Roast coffee packages (up to one per customer), while supplies last. Simply head to the Starbucks website on Sept. 29 and sign up then.

05 Barnes & Noble For a super sweet deal, you can snag a free tall cup of hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any item from the bakery case at nationwide Barnes and Noble Cafés on Sept. 29, per an email from the brand to Elite Daily. The deal is good one time per customer, so pick your treat wisely.

06 Golden Ratio Get 30% off your coffee purchase on Sept. 29 when ordering on the Golden Ratio website, according to an email from the brand to Elite Daily. Simply use the code “GOLDCOFFEEDAY” when checking out. New to Golden Ratio? According to the brand, the slow roasted beans pack plenty of caffeine but have five times less acidity than your usual coffee, so if you’re looking for something different, this deal could be a good time to give it a try.

07 7-Eleven 7-Eleven is kicking off the holiday with two free coffee offers at participating nationwide stores on Sept. 29 at participating stores nationwide. 7Rewards members can score one free hot coffee of any size (including seasonal favorites like Fall Pumpkin Coffee and Pumpkin Spice Latte) with any baked good purchase. To celebrate at home, you can enjoy a free extra large hot coffee with any purchase via delivery on the 7Now app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play.

08 Dunkin’ Courtesy of Dunkin' DD Perks members can snag a free medium hot or iced coffee (excluding nitro cold brew and cold brew) with any purchase on Sept. 29. You’ll have plenty of brews to choose from, including Dunkin’s Original Blend or Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series coffees, 100% Guatemalan Hot Coffee or Dunkin’ Midnight Hot Coffee, and the brand’s fall sips. To use the deal, simply scan your loyalty ID at checkout, order ahead on the Dunkin’ app, or pay using a Dunkin’ card. If you’re not a loyalty member yet, you can easily sign up before Sept. 29 on the Dunkin’ app or at DDPerks.com.

09 McDonald’s McDonald’s has a deal that’ll get you hot or iced coffee for only 99 cents through Dec. 31 when you order via the brand’s app. The offer is valid for any size premium roast or iced coffee, and you can use it once a day.

10 Panera Bread Panera’s deal is focused on parents and caregivers, both of whom can identify as such to the cashier or in the drive-thru lane and score a free coffee on Sept. 29. For even more free coffee, you can sign up for Panera’s $8.99 per month unlimited coffee subscription starting on Oct. 1 through the end of the year, and you’ll get free coffee every day until the end of 2021.

11 Au Bon Pain Au Bon Pain is taking National Coffee Day to the next level with a three-day celebration from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. You can get the brand’s drip coffees for only $1 at participating restaurants in New York City, Washington, D.C., Miami, and Philadelphia.

12 Sheetz Courtesy of Sheetz All My Sheetz Rewards members will score a free self-serve coffee on Sept. 29. The deal is good for any size coffee at all Sheetz locations. You can sign up for free to be a rewards member in the Sheetz app.

13 MAPCO All MAPCO customers can score a free regular 16-ounce coffee on Sept. 29 at the gas station’s locations throughout the Southeast, per an email from the brand to Elite Daily. For free coffee beyond Sept. 29, become a MAPCO rewards member for free coffee between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. on weekdays through Nov. 8, 2021.

14 Death Wish Coffee Co. Make a coffee order on the Death Wish website or at its in-person Saratoga Springs, New York, location on Sept. 29 to be entered for the chance to win free coffee for life, which will be awarded in the form of two 1-pound bags of Death Wish Coffee or 30 K-Cups of Death Wish Coffee every month. Two second-place winners will score free coffee every other month for a year. As its name indicates, Death Wish is trademarked as the “world’s strongest coffee,” per an email from the company to Elite Daily, so be prepared to really feel a jolt.

With so many deals to be had, Sept. 29 will practically be your entrée into the holiday season. Before heading to your favorite coffee chain to celebrate National Coffee Day, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.