Score Free Food With These National Chicken Finger Day Deals

National Chicken Finger Day is on Tuesday July 27, and chains across the country are paying tribute to the classic bite with major discounts and freebies. There are a whole slew of offers you’ll want to check out that you can snag both in-store or through delivery. These National Chicken Finger Day deals for 2021 will have you set with discounts.

To give you some background on National Chicken Finger Day, the annual holiday was started by Louisiana-based fast food restaurant, Raising Cane’s. The chain, which has locations nationwide, is well known for its southern-style chicken fingers. Now, July 27 has become a special day for chicken finger lovers to come together and celebrate the southern tradition with some tasty eats.

Of course, Raising Cane’s is once again celebrating National Chicken Finger Day in 2021 with a freebie, but there are also other chicken finger deals you can score too. Fast food chains like Wendy’s are offering a BOGO for $1 deal while Beyond Meat is giving you $15 toward your Beyond Chicken Tender delivery on DoorDash. You can check out the offers below to see where you’ll get your hands (or fingers) on some tasty chicken this holiday.

1. Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s is celebrating National Chicken Finger Day with a deal that’ll get you a free chicken finger when you order any combo meal using the Raising Cane’s mobile app, which is available on Google Play and the App Store, on Tuesday, July 27. One of combo meals you can choose from is the Caniac Combo, which includes six chicken fingers, crinkle cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, a drink, and of course the famous Cane’s Sauce.

2. Beyond Meat

If you’re a vegan or vegetarian, you can still get in on the National Chicken Finger Day celebrations. According to an email from Beyond Meat to Elite Daily, Beyond Meat is giving customers free vegan chicken tenders on DoorDash when you order a Beyond Chicken Tender meal from a participating restaurant on July 27. All you’ll need to do is add a Beyond Chicken Tender meal to your DoorDash cart from places like Epic Burger, Toppers Pizza, Sarpino's Pizza, or Next Level Burger — and you’ll automatically get $15 off. ICYDK, Beyond Chicken Tenders are plant-based bites packed with protein that look and taste like your classic chicken tenders.

Courtesy of Beyond Meat

3. Wendy’s

Wendy’s has an offer in the Wendy’s app for a free 6-piece Chicken Nuggets with your purchase. You can use it with a mobile order or in-store at participating restaurants, and it’s a one-time offer that’s good through Sept. 19. You can also score 20 Nuggets for the price of one order (plus $1) when you use the BOGO for $1 deal that’s good through Sept. 5. With the deal, you can buy a 10-piece Nugget and get a second 10-piece Nugget for just $1. (You can also mix and match with these other menu items.)

4. Church’s Chicken

Church’s Chicken has a deal that’ll get you 3-piece Texas Tenders, regular fries, and a Honey-Butter Biscuit for only $5. To top it off, you have the option of choosing whether you’d like your tenders spicy or original. The offer is valid through Sept. 29 at participating U.S. restaurants, excluding locations in Washington, California, Colorado, and Washington D.C.

When you head to a restaurant to celebrate National Chicken Finger Day, make sure to keep in mind the CDC guidelines for the most updated public health guidance.