McCormick’s Recall Of 3 Seasonings Includes A Frank’s RedHot Product

On July 26, McCormick announced a voluntary recall of three of its seasoning products after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found a potential risk of Salmonella contamination. Out of an abundance of caution, McCormick is urging customers to stop purchasing these products, according to a press release. If you already bought them, you should check their labels to see if you should throw them out. Here’s how to check if your pantry staples are part of McCormick's July 2021 seasonings recall.

McCormick’s July 26 recall affects three well-known Italian and Buffalo Ranch seasoning products: McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning. According to McCormick, the FDA found a risk of potential Salmonella contamination during routine testing. Salmonella can cause symptoms of fever, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, and abdominal pain in healthy adults, but it can have more serious side effects for children, elderly adults, and people with weak immune systems, including causing fatal infections. According to McCormick, there have not been any reports of anyone getting Salmonella from any of these potentially contaminated products, but it’s best to throw them away just in case.

Products affected by the recall were sold in certain states with certain “best by” dates. Both the 1.31-ounce bottle and 2.25-ounce bottle of the Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning were impacted.

The affected products were shipped from June 20, 2021 through July 21, 2021, per the press release. In addition, only products shipped to 32 states (as well as Bermuda and Canada) were potentially compromised. If you purchased one of the products in Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin, you’ll want to check your label.

Here are the impacted products as well as the best by dates that were impacted. You can find the UPC number on the back of the label right under the barcode:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31-ounce bottle (UPC #:052100049731) — Best by date codes: MAY 26 24 K; MAY 27 24 K; JUN 04 24 K; and JUN 05 24 K

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25-ounce bottle (UPC #:052100038254) — Best by date codes: JUN 30 24 H and JUL 01 24 H

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75-pound bottle (UPC #:52100325743) — Best by date codes: Jun 12 24 H

Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153-gram bottle (UPC #:066200021047) — Best by date codes: 2022 SEP 06

If you have any of the potentially contaminated products in your possession, McCormick advised consumers in its press release to throw them out right away. You can also call McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867 from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET to get a refund, get a replacement, or ask any questions.