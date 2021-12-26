You Can Win $50K By Sharing A Family Recipe In McCormick's New Contest

There’s a new contest that could win you $50,000 just by spilling the beans on your favorite holiday recipe. McCormick’s Flavor Maker Contest is on the search for home cooks across the country to share hit recipes they’ve whipped up all on their own — and there’s absolutely no purchase necessary. Here’s how to enter McCormick’s Flavor Maker Contest for a chance to win a huge payday this season.

McCormick’s new “My Holiday Recipe” contest is all about celebrating the festive season with your favorite holiday dishes using the brand’s Flavor Maker App. If you haven’t given it a shot yet, the app is packed with the ultimate inspo for when you’re looking to whip up something classic or new in the kitchen — and it makes it super easy to do, since you can quickly access step-by-step recipe instructions and even scan your ingredients to find out what you can make based on what you have in your pantry.

To enter the “My Holiday Recipe” contest, which runs through Dec. 31, you’ll need to first download the Flavor Maker app, which is available both on the App Store and Google Play. Using the entry form for the contest in the app, you’ll need to submit your contact info, such as your email address and telephone number, as well as the details of your favorite holiday recipe. It’s important that the recipe is an original idea that was developed by you and hasn’t been taken or modified from another source. BTW, there’s a limit of one entry per person, so you’ll certainly want to submit the recipe you think has the best shot of winning.

A panel of judges will select the one winner based on their recipe’s creativity, originality, use of ingredients, and seasonal representation. If you’ve won, you’ll be notified on or around Jan. 31, 2022, so make sure to keep tabs on your inbox around then. Of course, you’ll be rewarded for your holiday recipe with a sweet check for $50,000.

Since McCormick’s Flavor Maker Contest officially ends on Dec. 31, you’ll want to start brainstorming your best recipes ASAP.