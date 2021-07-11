This New Peanut M&M's Peanut Butter Is A Chocolaty Upgrade On A Classic

It’s time to put a spin on your usual PB&J with M&M’s new peanut butter. Peanut M&M’s Peanut Butter is a crunchy new spread that’s made with the candy you know and love. Here’s how to buy Peanut M&M’s Peanut Butter for a chocolaty update to a classic.

Peanut M&M’s Peanut Butter will certainly turn your breakfast, lunch, or snack into a treat with its candy addition to your spread. The new, limited-edition spread features a combo of peanut butter with crunchy bits of Peanut M&M’s, including its milk chocolate pieces and its colorful shell. To top it off, the peanut butter’s jar is decorated with the M&M logo and a yellow background that looks just like the candy’s usual wrapping.

If you’d like try out the delightful spread with your next PB&J, you can buy Peanut M&M’s Peanut Butter online on the Candy Funhouse website. It’ll cost you $12.99 for 225-gram jar. BTW, since it’s a product of the United Kingdom, you can expect shipping to take a little longer than normal. The product is currently sold out, so it’s a good idea to check back on the purchase site for when they restock. Unfortunately, it isn’t being offered in grocery stores, so you won’t find it when you’re perusing the peanut butter aisle.

Along with the new peanut butter and chocolaty spread, you’ll also want to check out M&M’s new candy combo. M&M’s Mix dropped on June 2 at nationwide retailers and features two varieties, which each come with three classic M&M flavors. The Classic Mix is a blend of Milk Chocolate, Peanut, and Peanut Butter M&M’s, while the Peanut Mix is a combo of Milk Chocolate Peanut, Dark Chocolate Peanut, and White Chocolate Peanut M&M’s. The new combos are certainly a treat for fans who are looking to enjoy a few of their fave flavors in one bag.

When heading to the grocery store to grab some M&M’s, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.