TikTokers Love The New Locket Camera App With A Unique Photo-Sharing Feature

If you’ve scrolled through TikTok lately, then you’ve probably seen some videos on your FYP about the newest TikTok craze — the Locket widget. In these TikToks, people are showing off all the ways they use Locket, which lets you take a picture on your phone that posts it directly to your bestie’s Home Screen, and the FOMO is real, y’all. If you feel like you’ve been missing out, here’s what you need to know about how to use Locket app camera widget on iOS for all the photo fun.

If you’re not on Locket-Tok yet, let me fill you in. Locket is a photo app that lets you share photos with your friends and family — with a twist. Because it’s also a widget, the photos are shared directly to a Locket user’s Home Screen. As of Jan. 13, the hashtag #LocketWidget has over 14 million views on TikTok, so it’s no wonder why the app is sitting at No. 1 in the Top Free Apps list on the App store. Check out this TikTok from user @lozanomicah to get an idea of how it works.

The widget is similar to a social media feed in that you’ll be able to look back on all the past pics you and your besties have sent, but it’s also different than social media because it only lets you add up to five friends on the app.

How To Use The Locket App

According to the app description, Locket is meant to give users “a little glimpse” into people’s days. It’s a cute way to check-in with your SO during a long shift, or bother your bestie during class. If you’re ready to start sharing your day through, here’s what you need to do. First, you’ll need to download and set up the app. To do so, simply:

Search “Locket Widget” in the App Store and download. Open the app and tap “Set Up My Locket.” Enter your phone number.

From there, the app will ask you to invite up to five friends to download the app. Your friends need to have the app in order share pictures with each other.

Locket Widget

How To Use The Locket App Camera Widget

Once you’ve downloaded the app, you’ll want to add the Locket widget to your Home Screen to immediately see any pics sent from your BFFs on Locket. Here’s how it works:

Go to your Home Screen. Hold down on any app until you see “Edit Home Screen.” Tap “Edit Home Screen,” then tap the plus sign in the top left corner. Search for Locket. Select the Locket widget option.

If you need help installing the widget, you can also find instructions in the app. Just tap the single person icon in the top right corner and select the “How to add the widget” option.

Once you have the Locket widget on your Home Screen, you’ll see new pictures as they come in from your contacts on Locket. After you’ve received your first Locket pic, just tap on the image on the Home Page to open the camera app, and you can send one right back.

You can also access the pictures in the Locket app itself, which you can see by tapping the Locket widget, then tap “History,” and then tap the four square icon in the bottom left. There, you’ll see the pictures you’ve taken and the photos you’ve been sent.