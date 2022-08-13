Labor Day weekend is coming up soon, which mean’s now’s the time to start making your holiday plans. If you’re looking to switch up your usual camping trip this year, there’s a new gig that’ll send you on a sweet Midwestern vacay and pay you $10,000. Yep, Leinenkugel’s Sunset Streamer job for Labor Day 2022 will have you catching the sunset in Wisconsin while enjoying a refreshing beer. If you’re ready to wrap up summer with a free trip — and a huge payday — here’s how to apply to the gig.

Leinenkugel’s is on the hunt for its first-ever Sunset Streamer, which is all about celebrating summer sunsets and the comeback of Sunset Wheat, which returns to shelves beginning Aug. 15 in the Lodge Variety Pack nationwide and in standalone packs throughout the Great Lakes Region. Since Leinenkugel’s Sunset Wheat is a Belgian-style witbier with sweet flavors of orange and blueberry, it’ll certainly pair well with those long summer days outside.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to be Leinenkugel’s Sunset Streamer, you’ll need to post a video on Instagram from Aug. 9 through Aug. 18, and share why you’re “the ultimate fan of the Wisconsin sunset and Sunset Wheat,” per an email from the brand to Elite Daily. In your post, make sure to tag Leinenkugel’s on Instagram and include the hashtags #sunsetstreamer and #contest.

One lucky fan will be chosen by the brand to be Leinenkugel’s Sunset Streamer. If you’re selected for the role, you’ll head to Wisconsin (where Leinenkugel was founded and is still brewed) to spend one evening hosting a livestream on the brand’s Instagram account featuring the last sunset of the summer during Labor Day weekend. Of course, you’ll get to spend the rest of the weekend enjoying a relaxing getaway, courtesy of Leinenkugel.

If you don’t snag the role of Sunset Streamer, don’t fret. You can still win prizes and discounts from the comfort of your own home by watching the Sunset Streamer live stream on Leinenkugel’s Instagram during Labor Day weekend. It’s time to wrap up summer with some sweet views (and even sweeter sips).