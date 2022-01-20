You might be surprised to hear that Lay’s Potato Chips (a Super Bowl spread staple) haven’t been featured in a Super Bowl ad in 17 years, but facts are facts. The brand is making its grand return to the big game — and it’s counting on comedy legend Seth Rogen to get it there. Lay’s is giving you a glimpse of what to expect, and it’s interesting, to say the least. Let’s just say it involves a Seth Rogen shrine, a spine-chilling chant, and, of course, potato chips. To get a feel for what to expect when the ad airs on Sunday, Feb. 13, check out Lay’s Seth Rogen Super Bowl 2022 teaser for the commercial — and prepare to be slightly creeped out.

Lay’s Super Bowl LVI teaser ad premiered on YouTube on Thursday, Jan. 20, and it’s a lot to unpack. The 15-second teaser opens with a long-haired, bearded man standing in a basement as he looks down and slowly chants, “Oh, Seth Rogen, oh, Seth Rogen, where are you? Where are you?” set to the melody of the French children’s nursery rhyme, “Frère Jacques.” OK, that’s only slightly creepy.

The clip then flashes to a makeshift Seth Rogen shrine. On the “altar” is a hand-drawn portrait, a poster that reads “My Seth” with yellow hearts, a magazine with Rogen on the cover, and a photoshopped picture of Rogen (and said bearded man) holding a bag of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips. (Upon further inspection, the magazine cover also includes a pasted-in picture of the Rogen stan.) The table is decorated with candles, a vase of tulips, a centerpiece of Lay’s chips, dried flowers, and a lace table cover. White curtains and white lights drape the shrine — yeah, it’s a lot.

Rogen himself doesn’t even make an appearance in the ad (aside from all the fan art and pics), and at the end of the teaser, the screen reads, “Big fan of Seth? Tune in on 2.13.22.”

TBH, I have quite a few questions after watching that trailer. Who is the Seth Rogen shrine-maker? Does Seth know about the shrine? Why are Lay’s Potato Chips center stage in the shrine? I could go on and on. According to Frito-Lay, Rogen will be in the actual ad, hopefully answering the biggest question everyone is asking after watching that trailer: “Oh Seth Rogen, where are you?”

There really are quite a few directions the commercial could go. Given Rogen’s impressive comedy resume with films like Knocked Up, Pineapple Express, and This Is The End, you can at least expect to laugh on game day.

In case you were wondering, Lay’s last Super Bowl commercial in 2005 starred MC Hammer, but you’ll have to tune into Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, Feb. 13 to see what’ll happen for the brand’s grand return with Rogen at the helm.