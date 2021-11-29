Krispy Kreme dropped festive new doughnuts that’ll have you feeling like you’re in a winter wonderland with each bite. Krispy Kreme’s “Let It Snow” doughnuts are here for the 2021 holidays, and the lineup features bites decorated like a penguin, a snowman, and more. You won’t want to wait to grab these treats because the collection is seriously festive.

With Thanksgiving officially over, Krispy Kreme unveiled its new “Let It Snow” collection for fans looking to ring in the holiday season with some extra sweetness. Featuring four winter-inspired bites with adorable icing and sprinkles, they’re the perfect snacks to complement your jolly movie nights and parties.

First in the lineup is the Santa Belly Doughnut, which features a Chocolate Kreme doughnut decorated with red and black icing and a belt fondant buckle to look like Santa Claus’ iconic belly. The Snowy Sprinkle Doughnut starts off with an Original Glazed Doughnut that’s finished off with blue icing and a mix of blue and white snowflake sprinkles. There’s also the Snowman Smile Doughnut, which features an Original Glazed Doughnut that’s covered in white icing. It’s also decorated with black icing and fondant that makes the treat look like a smiling snowman. Rounding out the collection is Patty Penguin Doughnut, which is an Original Kreme-filled Doughnut topped with blue icing, Kreme, and an adorable penguin fondant design.

You can order the festive treats individually or in Krispy Kreme’s Holiday Dozen, which comes in a limited-edition box and includes the following doughnut varieties: three Santa Belly, three Snowman Smile, two Patty Penguin, two Snowy Sprinkle, and two Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles. Pricing for the treats will vary by location.

BTW, Krispy Kreme’s “Let it Snow” Doughnuts are only available through Dec. 24, so you’ll want to try them ASAP before they disappear for good. Before heading to Krispy Kreme to pick up festive doughnuts to ring in the holidays, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.