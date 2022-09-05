Krispy Kreme Now Has Churro Doughnuts In 3 Cinnamon-y Sweet Flavors

It’s time to switch gears now that summer is coming to an end, and thankfully, there are some delicious new treats that’ll give you a tasty start to cozy season. You’ll want to head to Krispy Kreme for a sweet new type of doughnut beginning Labor Day, because the chain is dropping churro-inspired doughnuts on Monday, Sept. 5. Krispy Kreme’s ChurrDough Churro Doughnuts feature a cinnamon-y combo that’ll totally sweeten the transition to fall.

Krispy Kreme fans know that the chain often drops limited-edition lineups — like summer 2022’s berry-filled collection — that take the usual Original Glazed you know and love to the next level. Now, get ready for Krispy Kreme’s first-ever ChurrDough Collection, which combines two classic treats — churros and doughnuts — for a unique baked innovation that’s arriving just in time for the fall. The new ChurrDough pastries come in three light and airy bites that are all made with the chain’s new churro-doughnut dough, which is tossed in cinnamon sugar. The super-sized pastries look like three classic doughnuts connected vertically to form a shape of a churro. Of course, all three of the treats will look so good on your feed, and taste even better.

Starting off the sweet lineup is the Cinnamon Sugar Churrdough, which is finished off with cinnamon Kreme swirls and bits of salted caramel crunch pieces. For a chocolatey spin, you’ll want to check out the Cookies and Kreme Churrdough, which is topped with chocolate cookie Kreme swirls, chocolate cookie bits, and chocolate icing drizzles. Rounding out the collection is the Dulce De Leche Churrdough, which is decorated with cream cheese icing swirls, cookie bits, and dulce de leche drizzle.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

You can get a taste of Krispy Kreme’s ChurrDough Churro Doughnuts beginning Sept. 5 at participating nationwide locations. Use Krispy Kreme’s store locator to find a location near you. The ChurrDough Churro Doughnuts are available for sale individually or in a three-pack. Since the bites are only available for a limited time, you’ll want to swing by Krispy Kreme ASAP.