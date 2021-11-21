It’s time to ring in the most wonderful time of the year with a new classic holiday film, Home Sweet Home Alone, which is now streaming on Disney+. To celebrate the launch, Disney+ partnered with Keurig for a new sweepstakes that could score a fan a Winter Wonderland-themed Home Sweet Home Alone viewing party, complete with coffee and festive treats. If you’re ready to upgrade your movie nights this season, check out how to enter Keurig and Disney+’s Home Sweet Home Alone sweepstakes.

Disney+ unveiled the new sweepstakes on Nov. 17, and it’s the ultimate contest for fans looking to take their holiday movie nights to the next level. After all, the lucky winner will not only receive a special Home Sweet Home Alone viewing party, but also a year-long Disney+ subscription to catch other iconic films, documentaries, TV episodes, and shorts.

It’s super simple to enter the sweepstakes, which runs through Nov. 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET — and there’s no purchase necessary. All you’ll have to do is like the sweepstakes post on the @Keurig Instagram and comment #KeurigHomeAloneSweepstakes on the post. BTW, you need to be a legal resident of the 50 United States/Washington D.C., as well as at least 18 years old to be eligible.

The brand will randomly select the winner on or around Nov. 24. If you’re selected, you’ll be notified by @Keurig as a reply message on Instagram, and you’ll need to follow the instructions to give your contact info in order to claim the prize.

The grand prize includes a Winter Wonderland-themed Home Sweet Home Alone viewing party at a private event space near your home (the location and date will be determined by the brand), complete with a Keurig coffee and hot cocoa bar. To top it off, you’ll also get a one-year Disney+ subscription.

Since the sweepstakes ends on Nov. 23, it’s a good idea to submit your entry ASAP for a chance to ring in cozy season with a festive celebration.