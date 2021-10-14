Kamala Harris Shared The Cutest Birthday Tweet For Her 2nd Gentleman

Romantic love is so beautiful, especially when its between two people who’ve been there for one another through thick and thin — like Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. The two have been married for almost a decade now, and it seems like they just fell in love yesterday. Plus, they know how to show appreciation for one another: Kamala Harris' 2021 birthday tweet for Doug Emhoff is so cute, it’ll melt your heart. If that’s not relationship goals, I don’t know what is.

“Happy birthday to my best friend and partner,” Harris wrote in an Oct. 13 post via Twitter. Emhoff, a lawyer and fellow at Georgetown University Law Center, turned 57 this year. While Harris’ caption may have been short and sweet, the photo alongside it was worth at least a thousand words. In it, both Harris and Emhoff can be seen sporting the biggest, cheesiest grins on their faces, while Harris holds on to her husband’s arm. They both look so happy and adorable together, it’s almost like they’re on their way to their first prom.

The couple received well wishes from people all over the internet, including Pete Buttigieg, the United States Secretary of Transportation. “Best wishes, @SecondGentleman,” Buttigeig wrote in a response tweet, “from me and [my husband] Chasten.”

When they first met, Harris and Emhoff hit it off almost immediately. In 2013, they crossed paths on a blind date set up by one of Harris’ friends. At the time, Harris was working as California’s attorney general, and Emhoff was a partner at a multinational law firm. The two clicked right off the bat, and they got hitched the following year in 2014. “The morning after our first date, @DouglasEmhoff emailed me a list of his available dates for the next couple of months," Harris wrote in an Instagram post for Emhoff's birthday in 2020. “He said, 'I want to see if we can make this work.' We've been making it work ever since."

And Harris certainly isn’t the only one writing adorable social media posts for her spouse. In an Oct. 20, 2020 Instagram post for her birthday, Emhoff described meeting Harris as “love at first sight.” I mean, how much more romantic can you get? “Through it all, no matter what, she is ALWAYS there for me and our family without hesitation. Happy Birthday to my amazing wife @kamalaharris!” he wrote.