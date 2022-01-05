Here’s How A Short TikTok Stitch Turned Into The Viral “It Must Be Nice” Sound

If you’ve been on TikTok recently, then you’ve probably heard the “It must be nice” sound that’s been spreading across the app. The sound, which has been used in over 136,200 TikToks as of Jan. 5, has started a trend among users seeking everything from relationships to a simple sushi dinner. But how did “It must be nice” start on TikTok? Here’s what you need to know about the original video and how it became the trend that it is today.

It all started on Oct. 20, 2021, when TikTok user @ceeoyo posted a wholesome video in honor of their partner. The video, which uses the Transparent Green Screen filter, shows @ceeoyo thinking back to a sweet moment the two shared in the car. The sound attached to the video is the chorus of the song “You Are” by Charlie Wilson, where he sings, “You are the reason I love/ The reason I trust/ God sent me an angel.” There’s no text in the caption, but there are a series of alternating red heart and flame emojis. It’s all so pure, my heart can’t take it.

Then, on Oct. 30, 2021, TikTok user @toonkyy stitched the original video and made his own, adding the commentary: “It must be nice...I’m trying to get like you, my boy,” aka the viral AF TikTok sound that ruled the holiday season. Just like the original TikTok, @toonkyy uses the Charlie Wilson song over his stitch. And just like all good TikToks, users flooded the comments asking @toonkyy to make the video into a sound, and the creator delivered.

The video attached to the sound, which is called “IT MUST BE NICEE,” was made on Oct. 30, 2021, and has 1.2 million likes as of Jan. 5. From there, the sound had nowhere else to go but viral.

Though the “It must be nice” sound was created at the end of October, the viral trend didn’t officially take off until mid-to-late December when TikTokers began using the sound during the holidays to show off the gift they wished they got, or the SO they wished they had. Here are a few can’t-miss examples:

A boyfriend and a Dyson Airwrap? It must be nice...

If it works, it works! Right? Adding that Dyson Airwrap to next year’s wishlist, though.

This TikTok is basically the phrase, “I was young like you once,” in a nutshell.

Being the only single family member hits a little too close to home.

Tough to see someone else living out your car dreams, TBH.

But like all trends, the sound doesn’t just end there. Many TikTokers also used the sound to demonstrate what lives are like as pet owners, retail workers, expectant mothers, and more.

Being a pet owner really do be like that.

What do I have to do to make sure this woman has some sushi waiting for her in the delivery room?

Paying for an overweight bag at the airport couldn’t be me, but it’s fun to dream...

TBH, it must be nice not having to do any of the grocery shopping.

The viral “It Must Be Nice” trend has everything you could need in a TikTok sound: a catchy song, and a funny catchphrase that can be applied to almost anything. Though it’s safe to say this trend will probably stick around for a while — it’s still on the TikTok Discover page as of Jan. 5 — you’d better jump on it before it’s too late.