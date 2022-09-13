These Trade-In Deals For A Free iPhone 14 Pro Will Make You Want An Upgrade

Apple finally set a release date for the iPhone 14 lineup, which means it’s the perfect time to upgrade your phone without breaking the bank. The new phones are already available for pre-order, so you’ll probably need to figure out which carrier is offering the sweetest trade-in deals before the Sept. 16 release date. To help you out, I gathered some of the 12 best iPhone trade-in deals for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max to see which will have you upgrading without busting your fall budget.

Before you say goodbye to your current phone for good, you probably want to know what the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max have to offer. As the smallest of the four phones, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro come with the standard 6.1-inch screen, and the 14 Plus and 14 Pro Max feature a new, larger 6.7-inch screen. The 14 and 14 Plus are both powered by the same A15 Bionic that made its debut with the iPhone 13 Pro series, while the 14 Pro series gets a major upgrade with a new A16 bionic chip that offers all-day battery life and more. Aside from the new Dynamic Island, which replaces the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, the design will be relatively the same across all four models.

There are also major camera upgrades, like autofocus in the True Depth front camera, a 48 megapixel main camera on the 14 Pro series (upgraded from the 12 megapixel in the 13 Pro), and the new Photonic Engine that makes taking photos in low light so much better, including a Night Mode that’s twice as fast.

Your color choice might also determine which phone you want: The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are available in midnight, starlight, Product Red, a new pale blue shade, and a returning lavender purple hue, and the 14 Pro series is available in space black, gold, silver, and a new deep purple.

All models became available for pre-order on Sept. 9. The iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max will be available for purchase starting Sept. 16, and the iPhone 14 Plus hits stores on Oct. 7. Here’s the rundown on the best trade-in plans from Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile for each iPhone 14 model.

iPhone 14 (Launches Sept. 16):

If you’re looking to score a new iPhone but don’t need all the bells and whistles of a Pro series model, the iPhone 14 might be the perfect device for you. Here are the trade-in deals from Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile that you should know about. The iPhone 14 is normally priced at $799 for a 128 GB device, so these deals could help you from blowing your budget on an upgrade.

Verizon (Up to $1,000 off):

According to a Verizon blog post published on Sept. 7, you can save up to $1000 off your iPhone 14 with trade-in when you make the switch to Verizon. You can snag your new phone at a Verizon store, online, or via the My Verizon app.

If you’re an existing Verizon customer, you can trade-in your eligible device and save up to $800 off with select Unlimited plans.

AT&T (Free iPhone 14):

You don’t have to be an AT&T customer to snag a new phone, because the wireless carrier is offering new and existing customers a free iPhone 14 with any trade-in of an eligible smartphone on a qualifying installment, or on a qualifying Unlimited plan. You can pick up yours in-stores on Sept. 16, or use AT&T’s Live Shopping Assistance to help you secure your cell online.

T-Mobile (Up to $700 off):

The only thing better than a BOGO is an iPhone BOGO. At T-Mobile, you can score a free iPhone 14 up to $700 off plus 24 monthly bill credits and tax with your purchase of an iPhone 14. You can grab yours by adding a line to your T-Mobile plan, but keep in mind that this offer is only available for certain plans.

If you’re not in the BOGO mood, you can also trade-in your current device for up to $500 off an iPhone 14 with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax. To check if your plan is eligible for a trade-in, click here.

iPhone 14 Plus (Launches Oct. 7):

Everyone knows bigger is better, so if the 6.1-inch screen isn’t enough for you, here’s where you can trade in your current phone for an iPhone 14 Plus. Unless you’re willing to spend $899 (for 128 GB) on your new phone, I wouldn’t wait too long to snatch up these deals.

Verizon (Up to $1,000 off):

Verizon customers subscribed to select plans can trade in their eligible phone and save up to $800 off on the iPhone 14 Plus, and customers making the switch to Verizon can save up to $1000 off an iPhone 14 Plus.

AT&T (Free iPhone 14 Plus):

Just like the iPhone 14, new and existing AT&T customers can trade in their eligible smartphones on a qualifying installment or qualifying Unlimited plan and walk away with a brand new iPhone 14 Plus at no charge.

T-Mobile (Up to $1,000 off):

If you’re a member of the Magenta MAX, Business Unlimited Advanced, Ultimate or Ultimate+ for iPhone, or any equivalent Sprint plans, you can trade in your eligible device and save up to $1000 plus 24 monthly bill credits and tax off your next iPhone 14 Plus. You can also make the switch to one of these plans to snag the same deal, too.

If you’re not signed up to those plans, you can still pick up an iPhone 14 Plus with 24 monthly credits plus for up to $500 off when you trade in your eligible device on almost any T-Mobile plan.

iPhone 14 Pro (Releases Sept. 16):

It’s time to go pro or go home. With a starting price of $999 for 128 GB (and up to $1,499 for a TB), here’s the breakdown of each carrier’s iPhone 14 Pro trade-in deals that might save you some cash.

Verizon (Up to $800 off):

Switch to Verizon and score a free iPhone 14 Pro when you trade-in select phones and activate a new line on select Unlimited plans. Or, upgrade your current Verizon phone and save up to $800 off with select Unlimited Plans by trading in your eligible device.

AT&T (Free iPhone 14 Pro):

Whether you’re new to the AT&T family or you’re an AT&T loyalist, you can cop a free iPhone 14 Pro when you trade in your eligible smartphone on a qualifying installment, or on a qualifying Unlimited plan.

T-Mobile (Up to $1,000 off):

There’s a couple ways you can score your iPhone 14 Pro from T-Mobile. On almost any T-Mobile plan, you can save half off on your new cell with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax by trading in any eligible device. The starting price for an iPhone 14 Pro is $999, but when all’s said and done, you could be looking at a price tag of about $499.50. Not too shabby.

If you’re a part of Magenta MAX, Business Unlimited Advanced, Ultimate of Ultimate+ for iPhone, or any equivalent Sprint plans, you can snag your upgrade for up to $1,000 off with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when you trade in your eligible device.

iPhone 14 Pro Max (Releases Sept. 16):

If you’re an iPhone 14 Pro Max enthusiast who doesn’t want to pay $1,099 for a 128 GB phone (or $1,599 for a TB), you probably want to find a deal as big as your new phone.

Verizon (Up to $1,000 off):

Verizon customers subscribed to select plans can trade in their eligible phone and save up to $800 off on the iPhone 14 Pro Max or any phone in the series 14 lineup.

New to Verizon? Save up to $1,000 when you trade in your eligible device and activate a new line on select Unlimited plans.

AT&T ($1,000 off):

The massive iPhone 14 Pro Max would normally run you $1,099, but at AT&T, you can get yours for $1,000 off by trading in your eligible smartphone on a qualifying installment, or on a qualifying Unlimited plan. Sure, it’s not free (it’s $99), but hey — I’ll take a $1,000 discount any day.

T-Mobile (Up to $500 off):

If you’re OK with spending a little cash, you can secure your iPhone 14 Pro Max for up to $500 off plus 24 monthly credits by trading in any eligible device on almost all T-Mobile plans.

Or, if you’re subscribed to Magenta MAX, Business Unlimited Advanced, Ultimate or Ultimate+ for iPhone, or any equivalent Sprint plans, you can save even more moola on your next iPhone with any trade of an eligible device for up to $1,000 off plus 24 monthly bill credits and tax. If you’re not signed up for one of these plans, no biggie — you can make the switch and still get that good-good discount.