You Can Save $100 On An iPhone 13 With This Price Drop

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — for iPhone users, that is. On Sept. 7, Apple announced the launch of the new iPhone 14 at the company’s annual fall keynote event, and Apple stans in need of an upgrade know it’s time to finally score some of last year’s electronics for a fraction of the price. The hot ticket item up for grabs is last year’s iPhone, because the iPhone 13's price drop is $100 off the original price. No, seriously. Here’s what you need to know.

On the heels of the launch of the new iPhone, Apple has dropped the price of its previous iPhone model, which was released in March 2022, by a whopping $100. Yup, the phone isn’t even six months old yet, and the price has already come way down. Not only that, but the two models share a lot of the same qualities, like the same A15 bionic chip, so even though the buzz surrounding the recent Apple event might make you think you need the new iPhone model, don’t forget that the iPhone 13 is a great way to score several of the same features as the new model without breaking the bank. Plus, the phone has its own unique perks separate of the new model as well. (You might remember that the iPhone 13 made waves upon its announcement for its captivating green color options.)

As for the iPhone 13 mini, the 5.4-inch display version was also reduced by $100. When the iPhone models were first released earlier this year, the iPhone 13 had a starting price of $799, and the iPhone 13 mini was priced starting at $699. Now that both models have seen a significant price reduction, they might actually be worth the (still hefty) price tags.

If you were hoping to see reduced prices on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, you’ll be disappointed to hear the advanced versions of the model are currently not available for purchase on the Apple website.

If you’re willing to shell out a little extra cash to score the most up-to-date iPhone on the market, here’s the rundown on the new Apple product. The iPhone 14 will be available in four sizes — the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — and comes stacked with a bunch of new features, including improved camera quality and longer battery life. The new model will be available for pre-order beginning Sept. 9 for a starting price of $799.