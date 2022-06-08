Instagram Launched A New Pride Chat Theme To Make Your DMs So Colorful

Pride Month is off to a strong start, and if you’ve been sharing moments from the month’s celebrations on your socials, you know Instagram is stacked with rainbow stickers and Stories. To keep the spirits high with friends and family in Instagram DMs and Messenger chats, Meta’s popular apps also have more Pride effects available. Here’s how you can get get all of the Instagram chat and Messenger Pride effects to add a pop of color to your DMs. Oh, and don’t forget about Pride-ed out avatar stickers for Facebook.

June is about more than using with colorful IG Stories to show your support for LGBTQ+ communities (whether you’re an ally or a member of LGBTQ+ communities), but that doesn’t mean you can’t use them as a jumping off point. If you especially want to keep Pride Month front and center as you chat with your SO or your crew, these chat Pride themes on Instagram and Messenger are a fun place to start. Now, all you need to do is know where to find them.

Pride Chat Theme For Instagram & Messenger

If you’re not already familiar with themes and word effects from the Meta platforms, here’s a recap to help you access the Pride chat theme in Instagram and Messenger.

Open you chat in Instagram or Messenger and tap the name of the person or group you’re chatting with.

Find the “Theme” in chat settings for Messenger and Instagram by tapping on the name of the person or group you’re chatting with. Select the Pride theme, which is will be the first one in the drop down.

Watch as each chat bubble turns into a gradient of rainbow colors. The colors will shift as you scroll through the message.

The five Word Effects are automatically added for Messenger chats and can be used instantly. Unfortunately, the Word Effects don’t work in Instagram DMs.

Courtesy of Messenger

Pride Word Effects For Messenger

Five new word effects will be automatically added to all Messenger chats when you are using the Pride Theme. When you use these five words in the Pride chat theme in Messenger (again, not Instagram), an upward cascade of the emoji will appear on your screen like confetti.

Beautiful 💯

Queer 🌈

Community 🤝

Stand Proud 🏳️‍🌈

Transgender 🏳️‍⚧️

Pride Avatar Stickers For Facebook & Messenger

Since the launch of Avatars on Facebook and IG, the customizations have increasingly become more inclusive. You can show off your Avatar this Pride by using it as your Facebook profile picture, in comments, stickers, stories, Messenger, and more.

The Pride-themed avatars include your avatar holding a rainbow flag, sliding down a rainbow slide, and holding out a heart with the word “Pride” in rainbow font.

Courtesy of Messenger

Once your socials are all decked out, keep showing support for Pride this month and beyond by supporting these LGBTQ+-owned businesses and brands that are giving back to the LGBTQ+ community.