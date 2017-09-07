Photos Of Hurricane Irma’s Damage In The Caribbean Show Devastation

By Thursday, Sept. 7, Hurricane Irma had already left the first islands where it made landfall. New footage, however, reveals the storm's impact is lasting. With the skies above islands like Barbuda and St. Maarten now safe for aerial photography, photos of Hurricane Irma's damage in the Caribbean now show the extent to which some areas were devastated by the storm.

In Barbuda, around 60 percent of the approximately 1,400 residents on the small island were left homeless, according to the Associated Press. Meanwhile, 95 percent of buildings were damaged in Barbuda -- which is the smaller of the two major islands that make up Antigua and Barbuda -- CNN reports.

Both outlets cited Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne as their source. Browne was quoted as saying,

Either they were totally demolished or they would have lost their roof. It is just really a horrendous situation.

In Puerto Rico, nearly 900,000 people were left without power. Meanwhile, 50,000 have been left without water. the U.S. territory's emergency management agency told AP.

Overall, the places where Hurricane Irma struck include Barbuda and Antigua, St. Barthélemy, St. Martin, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, parts of Puerto Rico and parts of U.S Virgin Islands.

Hurricane Irma destroyed government buildings, tore roofs off houses and left islands without power in the Caribbean https://t.co/DUVt4Xj1wu pic.twitter.com/9YQQ4kub7r — CNN (@CNN) September 7, 2017

YIKES! Destruction & flooding seen this morning from Hurricane Irma in Saint Barthélemy. Photo credit: Carole Greaux. #Hurricane #Irma pic.twitter.com/pjgimSnWUW — Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) September 6, 2017

GERBEN VAN ES/AFP/Getty Images

Island of Barbuda left 'a rubble' by Hurricane Irma as President says 90 per cent of buildings destroyed https://t.co/iFeqKO8lPb pic.twitter.com/URE6AVLXTy — MSN UK (@msnuk) September 6, 2017

The projected track of Hurricane Irma's path on Thursday is expected to feature an impact along the northern coats of Hispaniola -- the island split between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Afterwards, the eye of the storm is projected to swirl between the Bahamas, Cuba, and Turks and Caicos.

Irma will then pose a threat to the mainland U.S. during the weekend, at which point Florida could be impacted by the storm. Past Florida, the storm is projected to decrease in strength but still make impact as far north as the Carolinas.

The threat of direct #Irma impacts in Florida over the

weekend and early next week continues to increase. pic.twitter.com/sFQJv8cBfW — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 7, 2017

On Wednesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said,

It is not too soon to get ready. Irma is a powerful storm.

Cooper issued a state of emergency for the state. Florida Gov. Rick Scott did the same on Monday.