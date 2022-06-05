Get ready for a new TikTok update that’ll upgrade your viewing experience on your FYP and make it distraction-free. TikTok began testing a new “clear mode” in late May, according to TechCrunch, and it allows users to watch videos without the buttons and text that you normally see on the side of your screen, such as comments or the poster’s username. If you’re ready to declutter your FYP, here’s how to use TikTok’s clear mode.

The new TikTok clear mode — which is currently in testing and only rolled out to select users — is all about giving users a distraction-free way of viewing videos on their FYP. After all, the setting, which you can turn on or off for each video, allows you to hide the clutter that automatically shows when viewing a video on the app. Social media consultant Matt Navarra shared screenshots of the new setting on Twitter, which included a TikTok video with clear mode on so that only the content is featured — that means there’s no usernames, captions, audio info, and more getting in the way of your screen. TechCrunch also noted that users can hide the likes, comments, and share buttons in some instances if you’re looking to totally declutter your FYP.

To use TikTok’s clear mode, you’ll need to first head to the TikTok video of your choice. Since clear mode is a setting that must be manually enabled for each video you’d like to watch, per The Verge, you’ll need to turn on the feature every time you’re looking to watch content distraction-free. You’ll then need to press down on the video and wait for a pop-up menu to appear. Then, select “Clear mode,” which is beneath the “Add to Favorites” button and above the “Report” button.

After you’ve turned on clear mode, you’ll only see the video content displayed in full screen, so you can say goodbye to the usual distractions, like captions and buttons.

While you’re in clear mode, The Verge notes another major difference that could affect your usual TikTok viewing experience: You won’t be able to screen record. This is probably to prevent people from stealing video clips without the usual watermark the comes the content when you save a video through the app.

If you don’t see clear mode on your app yet, don’t fret. Since it’s currently still in testing mode, it’s only available for a select group of users. It should be coming soon to all users, so it’s a good idea to regularly check back to see if clear mode appears in your pop-up menu when watching your favorite TikToks.