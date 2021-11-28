Snapchat's Harry Potter Filter Lets You Rep Your Hogwarts House By Saying Its Name

Potterheads, get ready to raise your wands, because Snapchat has a new voice lens that’ll make you feel like you’ve been transported to Hogwarts. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone, and the new game show Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, Snapchat has made it possible to place yourself in your augmented reality (AR) Hogwarts house. Although you won’t get to compete for the House Cup yourself, here’s how to use Snapchat’s Harry Potter Hogwarts voice Lens to proudly rep your house.

Snapchat introduced its Harry Potter Hogwarts voice lens in collaboration with Warner Bros. on Nov. 26. The AR Lens will let you rep your house, all the while cheering on whatever house you want to win the Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, which premieres on Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. on TBS and Cartoon Network. The new series will pit Harry Potter superfans against one another in the ultimate test of wizarding world trivia. Whether you plan to watch the game show or not, the Snapchat lens is a fun way to introduce some magic into your everyday Snap schedule.

Without further ado, here’s how to find and use the Harry Potter Hogwarts voice lens to channel your inner witch or wizard.

How To Use Snapchat’s Harry Potter Hogwarts Voice Lens

Open the Snapchat Camera and scroll through the Lens Carousel. Or take a pic of the Harry Potter Snapcode to activate the Lens. Once you find the Hogwarts Lens, simply tap on it. Tap on the microphone button on the screen to enable voice commands. Then hit the phrase above your head that says “Tap to Change House,” and activate which house you want by using the voice command “Go, Go Gryffindor” or “Go, Go Hufflepuff.” If you’re a Slytherin or a Ravenclaw, use the same prompt. Then say, “Take a Snap” to get the perfect shot. Then, sit back and watch the fun happen as your backdrop changes to your house’s colors. You’ll also see your house attire and face paint change to your house selection.

Snapchat

The Hogwarts voice lens will be available throughout the duration of the Hogwarts Tournament of Houses game show. And the magic doesn’t stop there. Potterheads will be able to use the voice lens each time they tune in to a game show every Sunday.

Wizards and witches can thank Snap Lens Creator Hart Woolery for the special effect as he wanted to mark Harry Potter’s first television event with this cool spell. “I was inspired by (the) imaginative nature of the Harry Potter series, the visual effects created for the films, and the feeling of camaraderie created by the houses within Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.”

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will be hosted by the Mistress of Ceremonies Helen Mirren and proceed over a four-week period. Make sure to rep your favorite Hogwarts House using Snapchat’s new Harry Potter voice lens and tune in to TBS or Cartoon Network at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday nights to cheer on your team.