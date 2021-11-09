Starbucks gave customers a bit of good cheer with the launch of its holiday menu on Nov. 4, but it was missing a couple of heavy hitters. Of course, old favorites like the Irish Cream Cold Brew are back (and earlier than ever, might I add), but there’s no Eggnog Latte or Gingerbread Latte on the Starbucks holiday menu for 2021. Thankfully, fans of the creamy seasonal drink can recreate the eggnog flavor with a few hacks. Here’s how to order a Starbucks Eggnog Latte this holiday season, even though it’s not on the menu.

For some people, holiday drinks can make or break an entire season. Who can blame them? And spending months looking forward to your favorite seasonal sip, only to have it taken away, can take a major toll on the holiday spirit. If you’re a Starbucks regular who’s feeling the loss of the Eggnog Latte, don’t worry, because the internet is packed with baristas who know your pain. Thanks to a these hacks from TikTok and Reddit, the holiday season just went from naughty to nice.

1. Eggnog Secrets From Baristas

The Spring Valley Starbucks location in Miamisburg, Ohio has its very own TikTok account, called @springvalleystarbucks, and they may have just earned themselves a few more follows with this helpful video:

Order a grande latte.

Ask for 2 pumps of vanilla.

Ask for 1 pump of caramel.

Ask for 2 pumps of chai.

Top with whipped cream and sugar cookie sprinkles.

2. Eggnog Latte Dupe

Reddit user leatherandhummus knows what the people want:

Order a Chai Latte

Ask for a mixture of caramel and chai syrup (number of pumps not specified)

Mix with a milk of your choice

Note: Because the Redditer didn’t disclose drink size, it’s probably best to stick with a grande.

Just because the Eggnog Latte is gone doesn’t mean the holidays are over, too. Try these hacks with your next Starbucks order, and remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before you go.