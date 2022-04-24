You Can Make Starbucks Cold Foam At Home With These Easy Recipes

Starbucks certainly has plenty of fan-favorite offerings to choose from, including its classic coffees and cold brews. Of course, one of the most beloved add-ons for chilly sips is Starbucks Cold Foam, which instantly adds some creamy froth to any beverage. If you’re looking to whip up a cold foam copycat at home, it’s super simple and only requires a few ingredients. Here’s how to make Starbucks cold foam to upgrade your morning pick-me-ups.

In case you need a refresher on Starbucks Cold Foam, which was introduced in U.S. stores in April 2018, features milk that’s frothed cold (without the use of heat or steam like your usual foam on a latte). The result is a creamy topping that can be used to finish off the chilly beverage of your choice — whether it’s cold brew, nitro coffee, or iced lattes — and it’ll sit right at the top of your sip.

If you’re a cold foam fan, you can make the tasty add-on at home with a few simple steps. Starbucks even published its Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam recipe on its website. Combine 1/4 cup of two-percent milk, 1 teaspoon of powdered sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract in a pourable container. You’ll need to froth the milk mixture either by using a handheld milk frother or by hand. For instructions on how to froth your milk with a whisk, check out Starbucks’ milk frothing guide. Afterwards, Starbucks recommends brewing 8-ounces of Starbucks Breakfast Blend at double strength and pouring the coffee over ice. Finally, pour your frothed milk on top for a totally creamy concoction.

If you’re looking for other cold foam copycat recipes, including Starbucks Salted Caramel Cold Foam, there are plenty of videos from TikTok users that’ll show you how to whip up the frothy goodness at home.

Starbucks Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam Recipe

TikTok user @Thisishowwebrewit has a creamy recipe for Starbucks Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam. Pour three tablespoons of heavy cream, two tablespoons of two percent milk, and one tablespoon of ‌vanilla syrup in a cup before frothing with a handheld milk frother.

Starbucks Vanilla Cold Foam

TikTok user @cosettecutie has a Starbucks Vanilla Cold Foam recipe that you can use as a base for adding different flavors to. Start off by adding 1/2 cup and one tablespoon of heavy whipping cream into a jar. Then, add 1/2 cup of milk and two tablespoons of vanilla syrup before frothing it all with a handheld milk frother.

Starbucks Plant-Based Pumpkin Cold Foam

If you’re looking for a dairy alternative, TikTok user @thejenjones has a sweet recipe. Add one cup of raw cashews, one cup of raw pumpkin‌ seeds, one cup of water, some vanilla extract, one spoonful of organic pumpkin puree, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice, and a little pinch of salt to a blender before blending. Froth it all with a handheld milk frother.

Starbucks Salted Caramel Cold Foam

TikTok user @thisishowwebrewit shared a recipe for ‌Starbucks Salted Caramel Cold Foam that includes adding three tablespoons of heavy whipping cream, two tablespoons of two percent milk, one tablespoon of caramel syrup, and a little salt to a cup before frothing it with a handheld frother.

Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam

For a pumpkin-flavored recipe, check out TikTok user @ashxroberts recipe. Add one tablespoon of pumpkin puree, two tablespoons of heavy cream, one tablespoon of sugar, and a dash of pumpkin pie spice to a cup before frothing it all together.

Now that you know how to make Starbucks Cold Foam, you can whip up the recipe whenever you’re in the mood for some frothy goodness at home.