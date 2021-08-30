Here’s How To Help People In Louisiana After Hurricane Ida

On Aug. 29, 2021, Hurricane Ida made landfall in southeastern Louisiana, with terrifying results. The storm has decimated critical infrastructure in the state’s hardest hit areas, and residents desperately need access to life-saving resources like food, water, shelter, and medical care. While authorities are still evaluating the damage, it’s clear that people in the area will need help. If you’re worried about the well-being of affected families and communities, here’s how you can help after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana.

Ida, a Category 4 hurricane, pummeled through Louisiana on Sunday, overwhelming the state with heavy rain, powerful winds, flash flooding, and a destructive storm surge, per the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Additionally, according to PowerOutage.US, over a million Louisiana homes and businesses lost power, and the entire city of New Orleans was struck with a power outage. The storm’s 150-mph winds uprooted trees, ripped roofs off buildings, while entire neighborhoods were flooded. Even beyond the physical damage, the storm has been an emotional blow: Ida made landfall on the 16th anniversary of 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, which caused massive flooding and destruction and killed more than 1,800 people.

While Ida thankfully does not appear as catastrophic as Katrina was, state and city officials are still just beginning to measure the damage and what’s needed. So, from volunteering to help on-the-ground relief efforts to making sure someone has a warm meal, here’s how you can help make a difference.

World Central Kitchen Since 2010, World Central Kitchen (WCK) has been delivering warm meals to communities dealing with the fallout of both natural and man-made disasters. Additionally, the organization has developed several long-term programs to address and mitigate food insecurity in communities all over the world. Amid Hurricane Ida, WCK has mobilized multiple teams to provide Louisiana residents with much-needed meals. “We have 3 kitchens ready with supplies already for 100,000+ meals,” wrote founder José Andrés in an Aug. 29 tweet. “Now we will shelter until Ida passes," he added. If you want to support WCK’s work, you can donate here.

Imagine Water Works Based in New Orleans, Louisiana, Imagine Water Works is a community-based organization dedicated to “climate justice, water management, and disaster readiness and response.” To support those efforts, they provide “resources that keep people more safe before, during, and after both natural and manmade disasters.” In the wake of Hurricane Ida, Imagine Water Works is leading a mutual aid network to direct funds to families and communities in need of food, water, and more. To support their work, you can donate here.