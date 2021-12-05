Twisted Tea's Advent Calendar Gives You A New Flavor Of Hard Iced Tea Each Day

It’s time to spread some cheer with a new advent calendar that’s arrived just in time for the holidays. Twisted Tea dropped a limited-edition 12 Days of Twistmas Advent calendar that’ll have you counting down the days until Dec. 25 with your favorite tasty sips. If you’re ready to raise a glass (or a can) to the holidays, here’s how to get Twisted Tea’s 12 days of Twistmas 2021 Advent calendar.

Twisted Tea’s 12 Days of Twistmas Advent calendar is the ultimate complement to cozy season, since it’s all about helping you get hype for the holidays with boozy flavors. Perfect for holiday happy hours or movie nights, this Advent calendar is the first time ever that you can snag every flavor of Twisted Tea beverage in one pack. Yep, you heard that right — you can look forward to sippin’ on a 24-ounce cans of Original, Half & Half, Light, Mango, Blueberry, Raspberry, Blackberry, Peach, and more flavors each day for 12 days. To make things even better, the product even features some special merch from the brand’s online store behind the Advent calendar slots. The package itself is super festive — it has the Twisted Tea logo printed throughout as well as an image of a yellow bow to make the box look like one big wrapped gift.

You can purchase the boozy new offering exclusively at GiveThemBeer.com for $48. There are only 100 Advent calendars being dropped on each of the following days: Tuesday, Dec. 7; Thursday, Dec. 9; and Friday, Dec. 10. There’s a guaranteed delivery date before Dec. 25 no matter which day you order it, which means you can rest assured that it’ll come in time to give to your BFFs (or yourself) for the holidays. Of course, you’ll need to be at least 21 years old to purchase the advent calendar. The product is not available for shipping in the following states: Alaska, Alabama, Hawaii, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Utah.

Courtesy of Twisted Tea

With Twisted Tea’s new Advent calendar, you’ll be set to ring in the holidays with a boozy countdown like no other.