Snapchat’s Spooky Halloween Snap Map Is A Ghoulish Shade Of Purple

Whether you're going on a last-minute candy run or adding finishing touches on your costume for a spooky night out, you probably plan to document some Halloween festivities on Snapchat. And if you don’t, then let the promise of an updated Halloween Snap Map entice you to get on the app this spooky season. You’ll want to know how to get Snapchat’s Halloween Snap Map with spooky season colors like black and purple to celebrate this Oct. 31 to the fullest. Here’s how to get Snapchat’s Halloween Snap Map when it launches later this month.

Snapchat's Halloween Snap Map comes to the app every October, and the social media platform will unveil the latest iteration on your app at 6 a.m. local time on Friday, Oct. 29. The latest Halloween Snap Map features a limited-time “spooky” theme, according to an email from Snap to Elite Daily. As you might remember from years past, the Snap Map colors are what make it stand out on Halloween, and your Snapchat friends will appear in their Halloween costumes if they’ve changed their Bitmojis’ outfits. For 2021, you can expect a map with various shades of purple, with lighter hues on land and dark violet for bodies of water. It’s a total spooky makeover, and you’ll want to Snap all Halloween long to keep getting a look at it.

The Halloween Snap Map also features floating ghosts, candy corn, and you might even catch one of your friends’ Bitmojis flying on a broom. If you’re looking for it before Oct. 29, you’ll be out of luck, but if you can’t find it even after it launches, here’s what you should know.

How To Get Snapchat’s Halloween Snap Map:

Courtesy Of Snapchat

Open the Snapchat app. From the main screen, tap the map icon on the bottom menu bar. The icon looks like a GPS location symbol and should be on the far left of the menu. On the Snap Map, you should automatically notice the spooky theme has been applied.

The Haunted Snap Map should appear on your Snapchat app automatically by 6 a.m. local time on Oct. 29 and will be available through 6 a.m. local time on Nov. 1. If you don't see your Snap Map when it launches, you might want to try updating your app.

When you open the spookified map, you’ll also notice your friends' Bitmojis acting a little scarier than normal. Instead of driving around or standing idly on the map, the Halloween Bitmojis will be doing things like riding broomsticks and trick-or-treating.

In some cases. your friends’ Bitmojis will be depicted in a particular action based on what they’re doing. For example, flying on a broomstick is a substitute for driving. You might also notice a group of your friends on the Snap Map together, either huddled around a witch's cauldron or a bowl of candy, which means they are all hanging out in the same area.

You can also change your Bitmoji on Snap Map by selecting an Actionmoji, and there are plenty of fun Halloween options like holding a treat bag or walking like a zombie. So, mark your calendar for Oct. 29, and get ready for all the spooky fun.