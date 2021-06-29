Oreo's Rainbow Creme Pride Packs Represent 5 Different LGBTQ+ Flags

Oreo is putting a festive spin on the cookies you know and love for Pride Month. The brand is partnering with PFLAG National — an organization for LGBTQ+ people, their parents and families, and allies — to drop limited-edition OREOiD Pride packs meant to help members of the LGBTQ+ community to express themselves. With five different color creme combos celebrating five LGBTQ+ flags, here’s how to get Oreo’s 2021 Pride packs.

Oreo and PFLAG National are continuing their collab, which first began in 2020, by dropping 3,000 special Pride packs in 2021. The OREOiD Pride packs aim to raise awareness about the importance and impact of the coming out experience for the LGBTQ+ community and their families. In addition to the packs, Oreo commissioned colorful graphic art from four LGBTQ+ artists — Zipeng Zhu, Braulio Amado, Kris Andrew Small, and Phædra Charles — sharing “Proud Words,” which are the immediate responses from an ally or family member when a loved one comes out. On top of the first words are words the LGBTQ+ individual wish the ally had said, such as “OMG I’m so proud of you” and “When can we meet her?”

To get a limited-edition pack, simply head to the Oreo Pride packs website beginning June 29 to be one of the first 3,000 people to score a pack. They’ll be available through July 29 while supplies last. BTW, the packs are available for free, but you’ll need to pay $3 for shipping when you checkout. There’s also a limit of one pack per person

If you score an Oreo Pride pack, you’ll get to choose which Oreo color variety you’d like to fill the pack with. There are five different combos of classic Oreos with color creme fillings inspired by different LGBTQ+ flags. Depending on how you identify, you could opt for Oreos that pay tribute to the OG Gilbert Baker Pride flag, the bi+ Pride flag, the lesbian Pride flag, the pansexual Pride flag, or the trans Pride flag.

Courtesy of Oreo

In addition to the Pride packs, Oreo’s partnership with PFLAG also includes a $50,000 donation to support the PFLAG’s mission to bring together LGTBQ+ people, families, and allies and celebrate one another.

Since there are only 3,000 Oreo Pride packs available, you’ll want to act fast when the snacks drop on Tuesday. The brand will be unveiling the exact launch time on Oreo’s Instagram and Twitter accounts, so make sure to keep an eye out for the news on June 29.