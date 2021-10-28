Your Halloween Uber Could Be The Mystery Machine Or SpongeBob’s “Patty Wagon”

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to hitch a ride with Shaggy and the gang in the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine or cruise down the street inside a Krabby Patty? Even if you haven’t, Uber is here to make those very specific fantasies come true this Halloween. The company is giving people in three lucky cities the chance to upgrade their rides for spooky season in the form of three cartoon-themed vehicles. Once you know how to get Halloween 2021 themed Uber rides, you’ll want to book it to Miami, Atlanta, or Los Angeles for the holiday.

Halloween is all about dressing up, but if you really want to go all out, you gotta have the ride to match. Luckily for people celebrating Halloween in LA, Atlanta, or Miami, Uber did all the work for you. The company is spooking people (in a good way) with “Famous Uber Cars,” and they include SpongeBob SquarePants’ Patty Wagon, Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Machine, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Party Wagon, according to an email from Uber to Elite Daily. Each ride is perfectly themed to the cartoon it’s inspired by, and they’ll be on the streets of the select cities from Friday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 31.

To get this Halloween Uber ride, you’ll first have to be in one of the three cities where they’re available. Then, request an Uber X between 6 p.m. and midnight local time, and you might just have one of the three tricked-out Halloween rides pick you up. You can’t request the vehicles themselves, so you’ll just have to wait and see if you’re the lucky rider.

Courtesy of Uber

There’s one famous car per city, so here’s what you can expect. Angelinos will be able to ride in the SpongeBob Squarepants Patty Wagon, which is a convertible loaded with designs of all the classic Krabby Patty fixin’s: gooey cheese, perfectly stacked pickles, and a juicy patty nestled between two plump sesame seed buns. The green wheels and Krusty Krab flag solidify the theme.

Halloween partygoers in Miami can cowa-boogie in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Party Wagon. This retro van is decked out with a TMNT decal on the front, a yellow hood on the top of the van, and a giant Lego-like red door that you can’t miss. Finally, for all you meddling kids based in Atlanta, prepare to live out your mystery solving-fantasies in the van that started it all: The Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine.

Courtesy of Uber

If you score the Famous Ride, per an Uber spokesperson, it’ll operate (and cost) the same as any other Uber X ride. Keep in mind the Halloween cars will only travel within city limits, and the maximum capacity is three to a car. Each lucky rider will also score a themed face mask to keep the party going all night long.

As you ride this Halloween, be sure to follow Uber’s health guidelines and the CDC’s most updated health guidance.