Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Frosties Every Friday This Month, So Don't Miss Out

There’s a new giveaway that’ll certainly sweeten up your summer. Wendy’s is giving away free Frosties for the entire month of June, and the offer is super simple to score. If you’re ready to cool off in warmer weather with a chilly treat, here’s how to get free Wendy’s Frosties Fridays in June 2021.

Wendy’s is helping fans kick off the summer with an offer for a free small Frosty or Frosty-ccino every Friday in June. Yep, you heard that right — you’ll be able to enjoy the signature Frosty dessert, which is available in both chocolate and vanilla varieties, completely for free. Depending on your preferences, you can also opt for a free Frosty-ccino instead. ICYDK, a Frosty-ccino puts a decadent spin on your usual pick-me-up with a combo of Frosty ice cream and cold brew coffee.

All you have to do to get your freebie this June is download the Wendy’s mobile app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play, and register for an account. Afterwards, you’ll want to tap “Offers” in the main bar to find your “Frosty Fridays” offer. You’ll then need to place an order through the app at a participating nationwide Wendy’s location, and there’s no minimum amount needed for the purchase. You can redeem the deal via drive-thru, carry-out, or in-restaurant. However, you won’t be able to get your freebie if you place a delivery order.

Here's how to get free Wendy's Frosties Fridays in June 2021. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since you can redeem the offer once per visit, you can look forward to grabbing a free Frosty every week through the last day of the promotion on Friday, June 25.

When swinging by Wendy’s for a free Frosty to spice up your summer, make sure to keep in mind the CDC guidelines for the most updated rules on social distancing and mask-wearing.