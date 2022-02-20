Get ready for the epic comeback of a fan-favorite soda: Dr. Pepper Berries and Cream. You won’t be able to purchase the find the fruity beverage at retailers this time around, however, because there’s only one special way score the product. If you’d like to get your hands on the iconic sip in 2022, here’s how to get Dr. Pepper Berries and Cream flavor.

Dr. Pepper Berries and Cream flavor, which debuted in 2006, has returned for a limited time in 2022 — which is certainly a welcome surprise for fans of the innovative soda. After all, Dr. Pepper decided to bring back the drink after the 2007 Starburst “berries and cream” commercial went viral again on TikTok recently, according to an email from the brand to Elite Daily. The Little Lad from that ad may have been gushing over Starburst candies, but there’s no doubt he’d also be singing the praises of Dr. Pepper re-releasing his favorite flavor combo.

In case you need a refresher, Dr. Pepper Berries and Cream features a sweet blend of blueberry and raspberry flavors. To balance the fruity flavors, the sip also includes hints of vanilla — and the result is a totally creamy concoction that puts a twist on the classic Dr. Pepper you know and love.

To get a taste of the soda during its 2022 release, you’ll need to enter to win the product during the Dr. Pepper’s Berries and Cream sweepstakes through March 7. The sweepstakes is only available for Pepper Perk members, but you can easily sign up for the loyalty program for free on the official Dr. Pepper Berries and Cream website.

Once you’ve signed up for Pepper Perks, you’ll need to redeem the offer by entering your contact info to get one entry to the giveaway. There’s a maximum of one entry per person during the promotion period. You’ll get a notification once the brand receives your sweepstakes entry, and you’ll also be notified again via email if you’ve won.

Since the limited-edition product won’t be hitting shelves this time around, make sure to enter the Dr. Pepper Berries and Cream through March 7 to sip on the flavorful concoction in 2022.