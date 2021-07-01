Score Free Burritos At Chipotle With This BOGO Vaccination Deal

Chipotle is rolling out a guac-ing good treat for burrito stans who’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, July 6, the chain is joining a slew of other companies offering freebies to people who’ve gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 — and Chipotle’s buy one, get one free promo promises double the goodness for you and a fellow guacamole fan. It’s only valid on for a few hours on July 3, so pay attention to how to get Chipotle’s BOGO deal on July 6.

From 3 p.m. to closing (local time) at participating U.S.-based Chipotle locations on July 6, burrito bowl devotees can score a complimentary Chipotle entrée of their choosing with the purchase of any other entrée menu item of equal or lesser value. As always, add-ons like guacamole and extra meat will cost you more, but you can choose from any of Chipotle’s entrées like burrito bowls, lifestyle bowls, burritos, tacos, quesadillas, or salads for the BOGO offer. The catch? You need a special code word.

After a year where many people socially distanced from their loved ones and friends, Chipotle’s code word to take advantage of the promo is fitting. In order to jump on the BOGO bandwagon, you’ll need to tell your cashier “Friends BOGO” in order to redeem one entrée free of charge. While you won’t be required to show any proof of vaccination in order to take advantage of the limited-time deal, Chipotle is holding the promo as one of the many companies offering incentives to vaccinated people with the White House’s National Month of Action.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

It’s completely up to you whether you bring a BFF along or double fist some burritos by yourself come July 6, but the promotion is only valid in-store at Chipotle locations, meaning you won’t be able to take advantage of the deal if you order delivery or through the mobile app. When picking up food in-store or dining in, it’s a good idea to make sure to follow the CDC guidelines for the most updated rules on social distancing and mask-wearing.