You Could Win SO Many Free Flights With This Southwest Giveaway

With Southwest Airlines’ 50th birthday right around the corner, the company is gifting wannabe travelers the giveaway of their dreams. From now until the big day, aka June 18, customers with a Rapid Rewards account can cast their name in the running for a share of 50 million in bonus points, $500 Southwest gift cards, and yes, even the airline’s popular companion passes. Here’s how to enter Southwest airlines’ 50th anniversary sweepstakes so you can start making those bucket list getaways a reality.

Until 11:59 p.m. PT on June 18, which Southwest has christened Wanna Get Away Day, you can try to win any of the sweet prizes up for grabs by visiting the airline’s promotional site and filling out a form with your name, the email address associated with your Rapid Rewards account, your Rapid Rewards account number, and your ZIP code. Once you submit your form, you’ll see an animation with three suitcases going down a conveyor belt. Tap or click on all three of the bags to see if you win any of the instant prizes. Don’t get too upset if you’re unsuccessful the first time, because you can continue to cast your name in the running once a day until June 18.

As for the prizes themselves, Southwest is giving away 6,361 instant wins a day ranging from 50 bonus points (a 60-cent value) to 50,000 bonus points (a value of $602.41), meaning you have a decent chance of winning some money towards a future flight or other travel expenses. Finally on June 18, Southwest will be upping the ante by giving away 15 prizes of 100,000 bonus points, 10 prizes of 500,000 bonus points, and five prizes of 1,000,000 points. The value of these points range from $1,204.82 to $12,048.19, so yeah, there’s a lot up for grabs. Southwest will also be giving away five prizes of $500 gift cards and 50 of the coveted Companion passes along with 25,000 bonus points. If you don’t know how they work, the companion passes allow you to bring a companion on any of your Southwest flights for free for a year (your plus-one only has to pay taxes of $5.60 per flight).

The best part? Southwest’s bonus points don’t expire, so you don’t have to use them right away if you win any. Plus, it’s free to sign up to be a Rapid Rewards member, so there’s really no reason not to get on that if you haven’t already and cast your name in the running for one of these wanderlust-inducing prizes.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.