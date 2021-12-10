Kahlúa Wants To Give You $25K To Go Internet-Free Every Night For A Month

How much money would it take for you and your partner to go 30 nights without your favorite devices? $10,000? $20,000? How about $25,000? Get ready to put your money where your mouth is with this can’t-miss contest from Kahlúa, and an even bigger can’t-miss grand prize. Here’s what you need to know about how to enter Kahlua’s 30 day, er, nigh, internet-free Stir It up Challenge for a chance at a big payday.

Spending 30 nights without screens for a chance to win $25,000 may sound like the first half of a “Would you rather?” question, but it’s about to become a reality for one lucky couple. Kahlúa is giving couples everywhere to opportunity to enter for a chance to change up their routines with the all new #StirItUpChallenge, where you and you partner can win $25,000 for surviving 30 days without phones, laptops, tablets, and internet.

If you’re up for the challenge, here’s what you need to know. First, you must be 21 years or older to enter the contest, and share a residence with your partner. To enter, go to Kahlua.com/en-us/StirItUpChallenge/ and fill out the form at the bottom of the page. You’ll also be asked to make a short video about you and your partner to verify your couple-ship with the story of how you met, the length of your relationship, your current night routine, your favorite way to enjoy Kahlúa, and more. Remember to submit your entry before Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET to be eligible, and check out the full list of rules here.

The qualifying couple will be chosen on Jan. 3, 2022, and they’ll have to spend 30 nights without internet, streaming services, or social media platforms (except in the case of an emergency). Not all screens are banned, though: Acceptable activities include watching TV and movies, (even previously downloaded streaming content), video games that don’t involve live internet-based game play, reading previously downloaded content, and listening to downloaded music or non-live music services. Basically, if you don’t have to go online to get it, it’s fair game.

Courtesy of Kahlua

If you’re worried the contest will interfere with your WFH situation, know that the couple will only be expected to power down their screens and electronics from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. local time. The challenge for the qualifying couple will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, and runs until 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, making Valentine’s Day the final night of the challenge.

The couple in the challenge will receive an extra large treat to keep them occupied during the challenge: a massive Kahlúa Kit filled with 30 nights-worth of activities, like a spa night, a picnic dinner, and gift cards.

So, how will Kahlúa know if you really completed the challenge? On Feb. 15, the company will send a polygraph examiner to your home to determine how you and your partner spent the previous 30 nights. (Here’s the part where you decide if an actual lie detector test is worth $25,000...) If it is, good luck!