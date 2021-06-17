Instacart Is Giving $500 Gift Cards To 200 Vaccinated People

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is continuing to come with extra perks, thanks to a new giveaway from Instacart. As part of President Biden’s goal to have 70% of U.S. adults get their first vaccine dose by July 4, Instacart is partnering up with the White House to give vaccinated people a chance to win a $500 gift card. Here’s how to enter Instacart’s Get Vaxxed For Snacks sweepstakes so you can stock up for the summer without spending a dime.

To enter to be one of the 200 people to win $500 in Instacart credit, which you can apply to stock your fridge, freezer, and pantry with snacks of your choice, you need to be at least 18 years old and have gotten your first COVID-19 vaccine dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. You also can’t be a resident of New York or Florida. If you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, you can make your vaccination appointment and get your first dose before June 30 to enter the sweepstakes.

Until June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can cast your name in the running for the 200 $500 gift cards by visiting www.instacart.com/vaxxedforsnacks and filling out the form with all the required details, including the date you received your first vaccination dose and the clinic where you got the vaccine. While you’re not required to upload a photo of your vaccination card, you may need to provide additional details to validate your age and vaccine status if you’re selected.

San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images/Hearst Newspapers/Getty Images

On July 1, Instacart will randomly pick 200 winners to gift a $500 Instacart gift card, which you can use on anything from salsa to ice cream. If you’re one of the lucky people who’ve been chosen for the gift card, Instacart will notify you by email sometime around this date.

Keep in mind that Instacart will give you just 48 hours to respond once it sends you the notification email before it awards the $500 prize to someone else, so make sure to keep an eye on your inbox once July rolls around.