You Could Win A $40K Month-Long Vegas Vacation With This Suite Contest

Hotels.com wants to make you its next Las Vegas VIP. Imagine staying at the coolest hotels, enjoying free sips and bites, and taking in unique experiences — all at no cost to you. Even though it sounds like a dream, you could make it a reality for yourself with Hotels.com’s latest contest. For your chance to win, here’s how to enter Hotels.com’s Vegas residency contest.

Hotels.com announced its first-ever Hotel Resident contest on Tuesday, June 22, and one lucky winner will get to experience the luxe life for a whole month this summer. The $40,000 prize package includes stays at four of the best hotels in Las Vegas — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, Park MGM, and the new Resorts World Las Vegas. If you can’t wait one more second to enter for your chance to win, head to Hotels.com/VegasResident to enter before the contest closes on Friday, July 2 at 1 p.m. ET. There, you’ll fill out the form with your personal info and answer two questions:

What makes you the A-list pick?

How do you envision the first day of your hotel residency?

Make sure your creative juices are flowing because the judges will make their pick based on originality and adherence to the theme. The judges will select and notify one lucky winner via email by Wednesday, July 7. If you win, you can look forward to 30 nights hotel stays for pre-selected dates in Vegas sometime in July or August 2021. You’ll also score a Hotels.com Gold Rewards member status and VIP Access Privileges, all of which will be paid out to you by July 12.

The lucky winner will be able to bring a guest along to enjoy the residency with you, however, some experiences included in the prize package are only for one, so you’ll need to plan accordingly.

Courtesy of Hotels.com

During your month-long stay, you’ll check into The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, where you’ll get luxury room service to enjoy from your room’s private terrace. You’ll also score a fun tasting menu from Scarpetta, a modern Italian restaurant, in honor of the hotel’s 10-year anniversary.

Your next stay is at the Nobu Hotel within the Caesars Palace resort, where you’ll lounge under a private, poolside cabana at the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, enjoy a complimentary visit to Qua Baths & Spa, and sip on drinks at the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden. Next, you’ll see Usher perform live at The Colosseum.

Then, you’ll check into Park MGM, where you’ll enjoy its three pools or hang out at a poolside cabana. Later, you can grab drinks at your choice of its fun bars Primrose, La La Noodle, or On The Record.

Finally, you’ll get to check into the Resorts World Las Vegas, which just opened on June 24, 2021. Its resort life includes an infinity pool, a taste-around-the-world experience at Famous Foods Street Eats, and a stay in the Presidential Suite.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.