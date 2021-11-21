This Sweepstakes Could Win You 5 Years (!) Of Free First-Class Thanksgiving Flights

Traveling during the Thanksgiving season can certainly be stressful, especially with flight delays and cancellations. That’s why the American Pecan Council is helping travelers make it home with its new Thanksgiving flights sweepstakes, which could win you round-trip, first-class airline tickets for the next five years. If you’re ready to snag the sweet freebie, here’s how to enter the “Pecanceled” Flights Set Right Sweepstakes with American Pecan Council.

American Pecan Council announced its Thanksgiving 2021 flight sweepstakes on Nov. 17, and it’s certainly great to hear if your upcoming flight has been canceled and you’re looking to ease the stress of travel. After all, the contest could score you free first-class Thanksgiving travel for five years, an exclusive travel pack, and more.

Simply head to PecanceledFlights.com to enter the sweepstakes from Nov. 22 through Nov. 30 — there’s absolutely no purchase necessary. On the website, you’ll need to share your “pecanceled” flight story using the entry form. There’s a limit of one entry per person during the promotion period.

The brand will select one winner through a random drawing in December, on or around Dec. 2. If you’re the winner, you’ll be notified via email within three business days of the drawing, so make sure to keep tabs on your inbox around then.

The grand prize includes $12,500 in gift cards, which can be used to purchase first-class, round trip flights for two (the winner and one guest) for the next five years. In addition to free airline travel, the winner will also receive the following: a Thanksgiving meal delivery from a local grocery retailer that includes one main dish, two to three side dishes, and one pecan pie; one year’s supply of pecans (defined as 12 1-pound bags of pecans); and a travel pack that includes an American Pecan Council-branded eye mask, portable charger, luggage tag, neck pillow, and socks.

Since the sweepstakes officially ends on Nov. 30, you’ll want to submit your precanceled flight story ASAP for a chance to seriously upgrade your Thanksgiving travel.