Your Dog Can Be Budweiser's Next Holiday Star By Entering This Pupweiser Contest

Your pooch could be the next star featured on a Budweiser holiday can. For its festive Pupweiser contest, Budweiser is searching for an adorable four-legged friend to be displayed on its holiday cans for 2022 — and there’s absolutely no purchase necessary. If your pup is ready to steal the spotlight, here’s how to enter Budweiser’s holiday 2022 dog photo Pupweiser contest.

Budweiser dropped its 2021 limited-edition holiday cans at nationwide retailers on Nov. 15, and along with the classic winter scenes, fans will notice a new furry guest on one of the cans. Wilson, a Saint Bernard who won Budweiser’s 2021 Pupweiser contest, is featured in a festive design wearing a wreath with a large red bow.

If you’d like your pooch to be the next star of Budweiser’s holiday cans and you’re at least 21 years old, you can enter the 2022 Pupweiser contest through Dec. 15. Simply comment on Budweiser’s Pupweiser Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter with a picture of your four-legged friend. Make sure to include #PupweiserContest in your post. BTW, you’ll also be giving to a charitable cause when you enter, since Budweiser is donating $1 for every entry (up to $25,000) to the ASPCA, a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing animal cruelty.

The brand will judge the entries based on photo composition, quality, and visual appeal. The four entries with the highest scores will then move on to a public voting phase on social media to decide the grand prize winner.

If you’d like to get your pooch featured on a beer can this holiday season, you have the option of creating your own custom label. To get started, scan the QR code on Wilson’s can or head to the Budweiser Pupweiser website to upload your dog’s photo. You can also purchase labels in three-packs for $15 on ShopBeerGear.com.

Courtesy of Budweiser

Since the Pupweiser contest officially ends on Dec. 15, you’ll want to submit your most adorable pic ASAP for the opportunity to catch your pooch on some festive beer cans in 2022.