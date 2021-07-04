Bud Light Is Giving Away A Year Of Free Beer In This Can't-Miss Sweepstakes

It’s time to beat the summer heat with Bud Light’s new free beer and cooler sweepstakes. Yep, you heard that right — Bud Light wants to hook you up with the perfect drinks and gear to take your upcoming beach days and barbecues to the next level. If you’re ready to get your drink on for free this summer (and all the way up until next summer), here’s how to enter Bud Light’s free beer and cooler sweepstakes in July 2021.

Bud Light and Frito Lay are partnering up in the new sweepstakes to offer fans the chance to win not only a free cooler, but a year’s supply of your favorite beers and chips. To score so many so many sips and snacks this summer, you can test your luck in the Bud Light x Frito Lay sweepstakes. To enter, you’ll need to respond to the brand’s sweepstakes post on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #ChipDipSip and #Sweepstakes. The deadline for submitting your entries is 11:59 p.m. ET on July 5.

The brand will select five potential winners through a random drawing on or about Tuesday, July 6. If you’re a potential winner, you’ll be notified via DM on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. You’ll need to respond within 48 hours, so make sure to keep tabs on your inbox around Tuesday.

If you’re a lucky winner, you’ll receive one Bud Light x Frito Lay cooler, which typically sells for $300 and is large enough to hold two 24-packs of beer. BTW, the branded cooler is even bear-resistant, which means you can rest assured your sips and snacks are safe when you’re camping. On top of that, you’ll get a year’s supply of beer (awarded as one $300 pre-paid card which you can use to buy one 24-pack of Bud Light for 12 months) as well as free chips for a year (awarded as 52 coupons that you can use to buy Frito Lay chips for 12 months). The approximate retail value of the prizes is $773.08.

Since the Bud Light x Frito Lay sweepstakes officially ends on July 5, you’ll want to submit your entries on social media ASAP.