Here’s How To Customize AirTags To Always Know Which Tracker Is Yours

Apple's new AirTags make finding your household items a piece of cake. After all, the Bluetooth trackers, which dropped on April 30, can be put on so many of your belongings. You can even customize your AirTags with a free engraving, if you’d like to add a personal touch to your Apple accessory or just make it easier to identify. Here’s how to customize an AirTag with some text or emojis.

ICYDK, Apple’s AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can place on a whole slew of items — such as your handbag, keys, backpack — to make them easier to find. The product, which comes in one and four packs, costs $29 and $99, respectively. Using Apple's "Find My" ecosystem, you can find out the exact distance and direction to your item — if it’s in bluetooth range, you can also choose to play a sound from the AirTag to make it easier to pinpoint.

If you’d like to customize your AirTags, it’s super simple to do. AirTags can be engraved with up to four characters or emojis (depending on your preferences, you can choose from up to 31 emoji). All you’ll have to do is purchase the product either on Apple’s website or the Apple Store app. You’ll want to tap “Add engraving” and you’ll be able to either type text or choose from the available emojis. You’ll also be able to see a mock-up of the engraving so that you can get a picture of your text/emojis will look on your AirTag. Once you’ve got the engraving you’d like, tap “Save,” and then you can continue on with finalizing your purchase.

Of course, you can also add an AirTag Loop, which is a keychain that you can use to attach to an item, to personalize your tracker even more. There are plenty of colors you can choose from, including Baltic Blue, Product Red, Sunflower, and Orange.

It’ll cost you $29 for a single-pack and $99 for a four-pack of Apple AirTags online and in stores.