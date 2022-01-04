Starbucks' Pistachio Latte Is Back, But It Won’t Be Around Forever

Starbucks is kicking off the new year with the return of a beloved winter offering. The Pistachio Latte is officially back, which means fans across the country can once again enjoy the creamy sip in 2022. Since the menu item was only offered for a limited time during last year’s launch, you may be wondering how long Starbucks’ Pistachio Latte is available? It’s a good idea to sip the seasonal drink before winter is over.

Starbucks’ winter menu made a comeback on Tuesday, Jan. 4, and it includes a slew of fan-favorite sips like the Pistachio Latte. The beverage returned for its second year after getting rave reviews from customers during its winter 2021 debut. Just like last year, however, the Pistachio Latte will only be around for a limited time — due to the fact that it’s a seasonal offering. That means you’ll only be able to order the Pistachio Latte throughout the winter while supplies last. Since Starbucks’ spring menu began last year on March 2, 2021, you can hopefully expect the Pistachio Latte to be available until early March 2022.

Of course, just like all Starbucks drinks, you can opt to customize your Pistachio Latte. Some popular swaps, according to Starbucks, include adding a milk alternative like almond milk or an extra shot of espresso. You can even add the pistachio sauce to another Starbucks drinks like cold brew if you’d like some extra nuttiness.

Courtesy of Starbucks

When you’re ordering your first Pistachio Latte of the season, you’ll also want to check out the other drinks highlighted on Starbucks’ winter menu — Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso, Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Nitro Cold Brew, and Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew — which are available year-round.

Before you head to Starbucks to ring in the new year with a winter menu sip, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.