What To Know About How Long Arby's First-Ever Burger Will Stay On The Menu

Arby’s is famous for having “the meats,” so it was only a matter of time before the company introduced a burger to its menu. ICYMI, Arby’s first-ever burger, the Arby’s Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, made its debut at participating restaurants nationwide on May 23, but don’t expect the savory bite to stick around forever. The new menu item will be up for grabs for most of the summer, but if you’re wondering exactly how long Arby’s burger will be available, here’s what you need to know.

Get ready to switch up your Arby’s routine this summer, because Arby’s brand new burger has officially entered the chat — and is making some serious points. Made with a blend of 52% premium American Wagyu and 48% ground beef, Arby’s 6.4-ounce Wagyu Steakhouse Burger makes its mark as the first-ever burger to hit the Arby’s menu. (IYDK, Wagyu beef typically comes from cattle bred in Japan, but Arby’s American Wagyu features a cross between Japanese and high-quality continental breeds of cattle.)

Like all good burgers, the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is also stacked with melted American cheese, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickles, tomato, and a unique burger sauce, all sandwiched between two toasted, buttery brioche buns. The patty is cooked sous vide style to lock in the juices to give the burger an extra flavorful kick. Plus, and you can add your choice of bacon and ranch. I’m listening...

Courtesy of Arby's

OK, I can sit here and talk about this new bite all day, but what really matters is how long the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger will be available at Arby’s. According to the press release, the Arby’s Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is available through July 31. Yup, the burger will get you through most of the summer, but it won’t be sticking around for August. I know, it’s a bummer, but that just means you’ll have to try the Arby’s burger ASAP. If you want to find an Arby’s near you that carries the sandwich, your best bet is to use the store locator on the Arby’s website to track down a local restaurant, and then call ahead before making the trip.

You can score the beefy burger for yourself in-stores, online, and through the Arby’s app. Prices for the beef patty start at $5.99, and may vary by location.

Just like summer, the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger from Arby’s won’t last forever. When you find a location near you that makes the massive bite, make sure to check CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.