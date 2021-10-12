Win A Year's Worth Of Free Pies During Pizza Hut's TikTok Challenge

Pizza fans, listen up, because there’s a new giveaway that could win you a year’s worth of free pie. Pizza Hut dropped its new #ForYouPizza TikTok challenge on Tuesday, Oct. 12, and it’s all about celebrating the epic comeback of the $10 Tastemaker to menus across the country. If you’d like to get your hands on some complimentary slices for the next 365 days, here’s how to enter Pizza Hut’s TikTok challenge.

ICYMI The $10 Tastemaker returned to menus on Oct. 5, which means you can once again personalize a large pizza with your three favorite toppings for just $10. At such a bargain price, the comeback is certainly a big deal for fans who like to make their pizza exactly how they want it. To celebrate, Pizza Hut kicked off its #ForYouPizza TikTok challenge on Oct. 12 that will award fans a total of $10,000 worth of free pizzas.

During the challenge, which runs through Oct. 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET, you’ll need to make a TikTok video sharing your go-to $10 Tastemaker recipe, including your preferences for crust, sauce, and toppings. Make sure to include #ForYouPizza and #Contest with your submission to be considered.

The brand will select one grand prize winner on Oct. 15 to receive a Pizza Hut Gold Card — a $2,500 Pizza Hut gift card — and your $10 Tastemaker recipe will also be featured on nationwide Pizza Hut menus for a limited time. Even if you don’t snag the grand prize, you could be still be one of the 20 other first prize winners who will receive a year’s worth of pizza in the form of $520 gift cards.

To get some inspo for your entry, you’ll want to check out TikToker Oneya D’amelio’s (@angryreactions) recipe. D’amelio partnered with Pizza Hut for the $10 Tastemaker launch and shared a seriously satisfying combo of a hand-tossed, marinara pizza topped with ham, Italian sausage, and banana peppers, and it’s spiced up with Medium Buffalo Sauce for drizzling on top. You can even get the order through delivery for a limited time on Pizza Hut’s website.

Before heading to Pizza Hut to try out some $10 Tastemaker recipes for the latest TikTok challenge, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.