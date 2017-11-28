As the days get longer and the weather gets colder, there's not much else that can fix those wintertime blues like hot chocolate can. Sure, you can go shopping to check some of those holiday gifts off your list, or you could actually eat some of those candy canes hanging from your tree, but nothing truly beats the satisfaction that hot cocoa brings on a cold, gloomy day. And if you find yourself longing to share a sweet, sweet picture of your sugary goodness, here are some Instagram captions for hot chocolate that'll certainly keep you cozy all season long.

Chocolate is a way of life for me, as I know it is for a lot of people, and the winter season is the perfect time to be in love with this delicious treat. You can add things like marshmallows, peppermints, and — if you’re 21 or older — shots of your favorite alcohol to your cup to take it to the next level. If you’re feeling super fancy, you can even make a hot chocolate bomb (thanks, TikTok) that’ll “explode” in your mug right before your eyes. If you’re posting that to your IG, you’re gonna need a bomb quote to go with it (pun definitely intended).

It's like chocolate and the holidays were made to go together. All flavors and scents revolve around chocolate this time of year. From gingerbread, to cinnamon, to literally any type of cookie your family makes during the season, cocoa is going to be your best friend and make for so many cute scenarios that can easily go with your Instagram aesthetic. So, be prepared to post a cozy pic of your next cup of hot chocolate with these captions.

Aleksandr Zubkov/Moment/Getty Images

"That's what I do: I drink and I know things." — Tyrion Lannister, Game Of Thrones "Love is like swallowing hot chocolate before it has cooled off. It takes you by surprise at first, but keeps you warm for a long time." — Henri Frederic Amiel "Winter is coming." — Ned Stark, Game Of Thrones "He stared at his hot chocolate like it held the secret to the universe." — Lilith Saintcrow "I guess I lost another one to the wintertime." — Drake, "Come Winter" "The compliment warmed me like a cup of hot chocolate." — Rick Riordan Today is a hot chocolate kind of a day. Cold, cozy nights, warm blankets, and hot chocolate. “Look around, leaves are brown and the sky is a hazy shade of winter.” — Simon & Garfunkel, "A Hazy Shade of Winter" "I love days when my only problem is coffee or chocolate." — Dirty Harry "Come with me. Dance, my dear. Winter's so cold this year. You are so warm, my wintertime love to be." — The Doors, "Wintertime Love" "You just need a little perspective. Warmed chocolate can give you that.” — Giada De Laurentiis "Baby, it's cold outside." — Dean Martin Hot chocolate is like a hug from the inside. We go together like hot chocolate and marshmallows. "All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." — Charles M. Schulz "Here we only got one rule: never, ever let it cool." — Tom Hanks, The Polar Express "Chocolate is cheaper than therapy and you don't need an appointment." — Catherine Aitken What's always in season? Chocolate. "She's fire and ice, you'll fear the cold and crave the burn." — Unknown "Each time I tell myself it's the last time, but then I get a whiff of her hot chocolate." — Chocolat "Because the best gift in life is just having someone to drink hot chocolate with." — Tessa Shaffer, Heaven Has No Regrets Happiness is hot chocolate. “Have a cup of cheer.” Burl Ives, “Holly Jolly Christmas” Keep warm and hot chocolate on. I hope this pic warms you right up. Wishing you a holiday season choc full of hot cocoa. “We’re like hot chocolate and marshmallows. You’re hot and I want to be on you.” You make me melt. “Only an act of true love will thaw a frozen heart.” — Olaf, Frozen “Not too hot. *Extra* chocolate. Shaken, not stirred.” — Little Elf Judy, The Santa Clause “Hot chocolate is the cure for all things sh*tty in life.” — Jessica Davis, 13 Reasons Why I just want to drink hot chocolate and watch holiday movies. Sometimes, all you need is a cup of hot chocolate. I call this a cuddle in a cup.