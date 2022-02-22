You already know coffee is a great way to get your mornings started, and pairing it with a donut is always a treat — but what if you could combine the two? If you’ve never thought of starting your day with a caffeinated donut, you have Hostess to thank for bringing you what you never knew you wanted. The brand’s newest treats are called Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes, and they’re boosted in more ways than one. With two flavors to choose from, here’s what to know about the donut that might even replace your coffee run.

According to a Hostess Brands’ press release, the Jumbo Donettes have 50 to 70 milligrams of caffeine from coffee bean extract, which, if you’re counting, is a little less caffeine than a cup of coffee. That means you can look forward to swapping your usual morning sip with the donuts and still get that boost you need. Or, you can pair your caffeinated Jumbo Donettes with your coffee for double the caffeine. The aptly named Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes are also three times bigger than OG Hostess Donettes mini donuts.

You’ve got two flavor options when it comes to starting your morning with the new donuts — Chocolate Mocha and Caramel Macchiato — and they both sound like a great way to kick off your morning. The Chocolate Mocha offering features a blend of chocolate and espresso coffee flavors, while the Caramel Macchiato variety includes a combo of caramel and espresso coffee flavors.

Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes began rolling out at nationwide convenience stores like 7-Eleven in February 2022, so you’ll want to keep an eye out for the caffeinated bites. To find a retailer near you selling the products, you can use the store locator on Hostess’ website.

You can buy both flavors of the caffeinated donuts in a 2.5-ounce single-serve package, and it’ll cost you around $2.49, depending on the location. When you head to the store to pick up Hostess’ caffeinated donuts, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.