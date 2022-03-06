Hershey’s Is Selling Vanilla Frosting-Filled Kisses For Easter

Easter just wouldn’t be complete without a bag of Hershey’s chocolates (or two). This year’s Easter celebrations are about to be stacked, thanks to Hershey’s Easter lineup of seven holiday-themed treats, which includes four brand new chocolatey chews. Start prepping for the April 17 holiday with these new Hershey’s Easter 2022 chocolates.

You don’t have to believe in the Easter Bunny to love Easter candy, and you don’t have to believe Hershey’s lineup of Easter goodies marks the beginning of spring to enjoy the limited edition treats. The Easter 2022 collection includes a mix of your favorite throwback Easter goodies, like Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs, Cadbury Mini Eggs, and Cadbury Creme Eggs, and four brand new sweet treats: Hershey’s Cookies N’ Creme Polka Dot Bunnies, Hershey’s Cookies N’ Creme Polka Dot Eggs, Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates With Vanilla Frosting Flavored Creme, and Whoppers Bunny Tails. BRB, dropping a pin to the Easter Bunny so he knows to stop at my place on April 17.

Each of these new Hershey’s chocolates puts a fun twist on a different Easter classic. For example, check out the makeover the Cookies N’ Creme Polka Dot Bunnies and Polk Dot Eggs get with the festive pink, purple, and blue cookie crumbles that taste just as good as they look.

If that’s not enough to satisfy your sweet tooth, get ready to meet your match with the Milk Chocolate Hershey’s Kisses With Vanilla Frosting Flavored Creme. Instead of layering the frosting on top of the milk chocolate treat, each Hershey’s kiss is filled with a vanilla frosting flavored creme center that melts in your mouth with every bite.

Finally, the Whoppers Bunny Tails are a cute little ode to the Easter Bunny himself, but don’t worry: no bunnies were harmed in the making of this treat. Made with the classic malty inside, these holiday-themed Whoppers are made to look like a bushy bunny tail, thanks to the vanilla flavored creme outer layer.

Hershey’s 2022 lineup of Easter chocolates is available now at Walmart, Target, or wherever you get your groceries. And don’t let anyone tell you it’s too early to be buying Easter candy, because each of these Easter treats are only available for a limited time this season.

Whether you’re celebrating with a bag of new Easter goodies, or spending the holiday with the classic, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before running to the store to cop yours.