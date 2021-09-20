Halloween will be here before you know it, and one of the quickest ways to get in the spooky mood is to stock up on some themed treats. Thankfully, Peeps are returning for the festive season this year with new shapes to choose from, including skulls and pumpkins. After missing out on the marshmallow fun last year, you’ll definitely want to fill up your candy bowl with these Halloween Peeps for 2021.

Just Born Quality Confections, the company behind the Peeps empire, announced a grand return of Halloween candies on Sept. 20, according to an email from the company to Elite — and they’re the perfect additions to your upcoming scary movie nights. Since Just Born skipped the annual Peeps launch for Halloween 2020 due to the pandemic, the brand is taking things to the next level this year. There are two all-new shapes for 2021, skulls and pumpkins, to satisfy your sweet tooth as well as returning favorites. Classic Halloween Peeps shapes making an epic comeback this year (with new packaging, to boot!) include ghosts, monsters, and cats.

You can find the selection of Halloween Peeps at nationwide retailers as they begin to roll out. Peeps Skulls, Pumpkins, Ghosts, and Monsters will cost you $1 for a three-count package, while a six-count ranges from $1.49 to $1.79. If you opt for Peeps Black Cats, it’ll cost you $1 for a four-count and anywhere from $1.49 to $1.79 for an eight-count. To help you decide how you’ll sweeten up Oct. 31, here’s a look at the collection of Halloween Peeps for 2021:

New Peeps Marshmallow Skulls

These colorful skulls put a sweet spin on classic skulls. The new Peeps shape resembles a Día de los Muertos sugar skull with pink flowers for eyes and green decorative coloring with a heart at the top.

New Peeps Marshmallow Pumpkins

This update for the 2021 season features new pumpkin shapes as well as new packaging to celebrate the holiday’s beloved squash.

Returning Peeps Marshmallow Ghosts

The returning Peeps Marshmallow Ghosts feature adorable ghosts with spooky faces, and the packaging has a Halloween-ready purple theme.

Returning Peeps Marshmallow Monsters

With more new purple packaging, these monster-shaped Peeps have a serious Frankenstein vibe to them if you’re all about that “Monster Mash” during spooky season.

Returning Peeps Marshmallow Black Cats

Decorate your baked creations or holiday table with these Peeps Black Cats, which of course, are a quintessential Halloween symbol.

If ‘mallows aren’t your only Halloween faves, you can also check out Just Born’s other holiday treats: new Mike & Ike 100-Count Spooky Variety Stand-Up Bag, and returning Hot Tamales, Mike & Ike, and Goldenberg Peanut Chews Snack Packs. When you head to the store to stock up for spooky season, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.