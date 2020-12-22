These 33 Grinch Zoom Backgrounds Will Make Your Heart Grow 3 Sizes

Whether you're feeling as grumpy as the Grinch or as cheerful as a Who, you may want to celebrate the holidays with these How the Grinch stole Christmas Zoom backgrounds. Virtually transporting yourself to Whoville from your couch is easy — "be it ever so heinous, there's no place like home." While it's been more than 20 years since Jim Carrey first terrorized Whoville as the Grinch, Mt. Crumpet's green-hued resident still manages to steal fans' hearts every holiday season. From photos of baby Grinch to a roast beast feast, these iconic scenes from the 2000 movie are pretty much guaranteed to make your heart grow three sizes.

As much as we all try to tap into the spirit of the Cindy Lou Whos of the world during this time of year, we all have those grinchy moments where we relate more to the cranky recluse. If you feel like you're channeling the misunderstood character during your next early morning call or lengthy Zoom meeting, there's no better time to whip out one of these backgrounds. These are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all the Grinch scenes you could pull out for your next video call, so give yourself permission to leave your Christmas cheer at the door and book an appointment to wallow in self-pity, thanks to one of these memorable moments.

1. Grinch Chilling In His Lair

Who doesn't relate to "Am I just eating because I'm bored?"

Universal Pictures

2. Moody Mt. Crumpet

Swap out your scenic Alps Zoom backdrop for this Mt. Crumpet shot.

Universal Pictures

3. Intruder Alert

If you're having one of those days like the Grinch and don't want any visitors, this Zoom background will make you laugh.

Universal Pictures

4. Cindy Lou Who Meets The Grinch

While the Grinch insists he wasn't trying to save Cindy Lou in the packaging room, the incident piqued her interest.

Universal Pictures

5. Talking With The Grinch

When Cindy Lou Who talks to the Grinch in his lair, she isn't afraid of him even though he tries to intimidate her.

Universal Pictures

6. The Grinch As A Green Baby

Before there was baby Yoda, there was baby Grinch.

Universal Pictures

7. Eating A Santa Plate

It was pretty obvious the Grinch was different from the minute he ate a chuck out of a Santa Claus plate.

Universal Pictures

8. The Grinch First Starts Hating Christmas

This scene of the Grinch in school shows he's already an outsider.

Universal Pictures

9. The Grinch Gives Martha May Whovier A Christmas Present

One of the most heartwarming and heartbreaking scenes of the movie is when the Grinch gives his crush an angel he made.

Universal Pictures

10. Destroying The Classroom’s Decorations

After the other Who children laugh at him for his failed attempt at shaving his face, the Grinch gets so angry he smashes the holiday decorations in the classroom and lifts the Christmas tree, ready to toss it.

Universal Pictures

11. Whoville Framed By Mt. Crumpet

Mt. Crumpet's iconic shape looks great framed against all the twinkling lights of the town below.

Universal Pictures

12. The Grinch Putting A Pillow Over His Head

Hit snooze too many times this morning? This grumpy Grinch scene is so relatable.

Universal Pictures

13. Max Holding The Award Letter

The Grinch's loyal sidekick gently nudges him to make an appearance at Whoville.

Universal Pictures

14. The Grinch Accepting The Award

Unfortunately, all hell breaks loose when the Grinch is reunited with Martha May and realizes he's being made fun of.

Universal Pictures

15. Shaving The Mayor’s Head

On his tirade in Whoville, the Grinch shaves the mayor’s head right down the middle.

Universal Pictures

16. Lighting The Christmas Tree On Fire

Leave it to the Grinch to take his revenge a little too far.

Universal Pictures

17. Mt. Crumpet During Operation Steal Christmas

The Grinch's lair is transformed into a workshop as he plots how to steal Christmas from the Whos.

Universal Pictures

18. The Grinch As Santa Clause

Mt. Crumpet's solitary resident decides to try being the man in red for one night.

Universal Pictures

19. The Grinch Steals Christmas

There are countless screenshot-worthy scenes from this sequence, including the Grinch trying to go down a chimney upside down.

Universal Pictures

20. The Grinch With The Tree

The Grinch almost rethinks his evil plan when he's confronted by Cindy Lou.

Universal Pictures

21. Raiding The Fridge

You might not be stealing Christmas but the Grinch’s fridge raid is way too relatable when you’re feeling the late night hunger pangs.

Universal Pictures

22. Whoville at Christmas

This is a great shot of the town before all the lights start going out.

Universal Pictures

23. His Heart Grows Three Sizes

The Grinch’s heart grows three sizes, and he doubles over in pain before he bursts out crying.

Universal Pictures

24. The Grinch Returns Christmas

Luckily for all the Whos, the Grinch has a change of heart and realizes, "Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more."

Universal Pictures

25. The Grinch Brings The Presents Back

Not only does the grumpy recluse return everything he stole and apologize, but he also wins back Martha May.

Universal Pictures

26. Mt. Crumpet All Decked Out

The Whos take the Christmas celebration to the Grinch's lair, which has now been decorated with Christmas lights, a tree, and countless decorations.

Universal Pictures

27. The Grinch Carving Roast Beast

The Grinch is finally accepted by the residents of Whoville as he carves a roast beast with Martha May, Cindy Lou, and Max by his side.

Universal Pictures

28. Cindy Lou & Max

Cindy Lou and Max are two of the film's most likable characters, so it's fitting the final scene of the movie is the young Who sneaking the pup some food from the table.

Universal Pictures

29. “Welcome To Whoville”

Place yourself in the idyllic cartoon landscape of Whoville.

MGM/Warner Home Video

30. Two Sizes Too Small

The Grinch’s heart is “two sizes too small,” which is one reason he hates the Whos and all of Whoville.

MGM/Warner Home Video

31. A Brilliant Idea

The Grinch decides he’s going to steal Christmas, and once he gets the idea, his face contorts into a devilish grin.

MGM/Warner Home Video

32. Patting Cindy Lou Who

When the Grinch is stealing the tree from Cindy Lou Who’s house, she wakes up, and he tells her that he’s taking it to his workshop to fix the lights.

MGM/Warner Home Video

33. Stealing The Star Tree Topper

You can steal Christmas with this iconic background.

MGM/Warner Home Video

Again, this is just the tip of Mt. Crumpet when it comes to all the Carrey expressions and scenes you could choose from, giving you the perfect excuse to rewatch the holiday classic when you're in a bad mood and tell yourself, "Cheer up, dude. It's Christmas."