Chipotle fans, listen up, because it’s that time of year again when you can score some free guac with your favorite burrito. Yep, you heard that right — Chipotle’s Guac Mode made its 2022 comeback on Monday, March 28, and this year, the chain is taking things to the next level with a giveaway that could snag you $500. If you’re ready to score some extra cash (on top of your annual free guac, of course), here’s how to get Chipotle Guac Mode 2022.

Chipotle Guac Mode has officially returned in 2022 for its third anniversary, which means it’s basically the best time of the year for avocado stans across the country. After all, Guac Mode is a tasty perk for Chipotle Rewards members that’ll get you free fresh, handmade guac when you purchase a regular-priced entrée. Chipotle will activate Guac Mode multiple times throughout the year for Rewards members, and when it’s activated, you’ll see it displayed in the My Rewards section of your account.

Chipotle is kicking off the launch of Guac Mode in 2022 with a special Cash App giveaway that could snag you $500. To be considered for the giveaway, you’ll first have to make sure you have a Chipotle Rewards account with Guac Mode verified status. You can sign up for Guac Mode on the Guac Mode website through March 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. You’ll also need to have a Twitter account and a Cash App account, which you can sign up for on the Cash App website.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Getty Images

Once you’ve got your accounts set up, head to the official Chipotle Twitter account. There will be four independent giveaways through the promo deadline on March 31, and Chipotle will share a tweet to launch each giveaway. You’ll need to reply to the Guac Mode x Cash App giveaway tweet with your Cash App $Cashtag and the hashtag #ChipotleGuacMode. 40 winners will be randomly selected after the end of each giveaway period. If you’re a lucky winner, you’ll be delivered $500 to your Cash App account.

Since Chipotle’s Guac Mode 2022 giveaway runs through March 31, you’ll want to submit your entry ASAP for a chance to win the cash prize.